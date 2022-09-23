ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

WFAA

'Call 911, there's a baby' | Texas family rescues baby they found in backyard shed

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The McClains live close enough to Livingston for convenience, but they're far enough away to avoid most nefarious activity. "It’s just peaceful and quiet,” Katharine McClain said. All was fine until Saturday morning when their security camera recorded a mostly naked man checking their...
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink

3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Watch live: Houston Life KIDS!

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’re airing our second edition of Houston Life Kids!. Join our kid co-host for this new series highlighting local kids in our community. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m. You can watch Houston Life Kids! on the streaming device on your TV,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man abandons 9-month-old baby with broken leg in shed in Livingston, steals truck; bond set at $200K: Authorities

LIVINGSTON, Texas – A man was arrested and charged after police said he left his 9-month-old baby in a shed and took off in a stolen vehicle in Livingston Saturday. Authorities said Clifford Jason Guynes, 43, of Splendora was charged with injury to a child and abandoning/endangering a child. He was booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KWTX

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances

A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about

HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REWARD-WANTED-REWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

JULIAN ISAIAH HERRERA – BOND FORFEITURE X 3. 2 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHARGES: FTA- MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. LAST SEEN AT HARRY’S RESTAURANT 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 fun budget-friendly toys your kids will love

HOUSTON – From the classics to the ones putting a fashion spin on the fidget frenzy!. There are many cool toys that will keep our kiddos entertained without breaking your piggy bank!. Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, shared her top 5 budget-friendly toys under $35.
HOUSTON, TX

