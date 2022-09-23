Read full article on original website
WFAA
'Call 911, there's a baby' | Texas family rescues baby they found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — The McClains live close enough to Livingston for convenience, but they're far enough away to avoid most nefarious activity. "It’s just peaceful and quiet,” Katharine McClain said. All was fine until Saturday morning when their security camera recorded a mostly naked man checking their...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink
3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
Click2Houston.com
Watch live: Houston Life KIDS!
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’re airing our second edition of Houston Life Kids!. Join our kid co-host for this new series highlighting local kids in our community. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m. You can watch Houston Life Kids! on the streaming device on your TV,...
Click2Houston.com
Man abandons 9-month-old baby with broken leg in shed in Livingston, steals truck; bond set at $200K: Authorities
LIVINGSTON, Texas – A man was arrested and charged after police said he left his 9-month-old baby in a shed and took off in a stolen vehicle in Livingston Saturday. Authorities said Clifford Jason Guynes, 43, of Splendora was charged with injury to a child and abandoning/endangering a child. He was booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Sugar Land animal shelter employees fired after 38 cats and dogs improperly euthanized, city says
According to the city, veterinarians must complete a full evaluation to determine if euthanization is medically necessary, and if so, it must be done under direct supervision.
KWTX
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
West Harris County Golf cart thieves captured on video
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a suspect believed responsible for stealing two golf carts on successive nights in West Harris County.
Texas boy’s death while showering under investigation
Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Sunday morning.
Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances
A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
My children were born in New York but now live in Texas. I sometimes wish we had never moved.
The author moved following her then-husband and is staying in Texas for their kids. She wishes she had never left New York City.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
REWARD-WANTED-REWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JULIAN ISAIAH HERRERA – BOND FORFEITURE X 3. 2 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHARGES: FTA- MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. LAST SEEN AT HARRY’S RESTAURANT 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006.
Several horses killed in massive stable fire at Linn Street Stables in northeast Houston
Daylight SkyEye video showed the stable completely destroyed after the fire was put out. Arson is investigating what exactly sparked the flames.
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hits, kills woman crossing roadway before leaving scene in southeast Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are looking for a woman accused of fatally striking another woman while driving in southeast Houston and then leaving the scene Monday. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street around 1:22 a.m. According to HPD, an officer...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect seen on video shooting man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place outside of a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, Houston police said. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of the Cluth City Cluckers food truck located in a gas station parking lot in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway.
No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says
Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
Click2Houston.com
Crimestoppers of Houston honors murder victims and their families on National Day of Remembrance
HOUSTON – On Sunday, Crimestoppers of Houston held its annual National Day of Remembrance event to honor the hundreds of Houstonians whose lives were taken by an act of violence. “It’s hard to explain when you have to bury your child. I never knew I would be in this...
Click2Houston.com
5 fun budget-friendly toys your kids will love
HOUSTON – From the classics to the ones putting a fashion spin on the fidget frenzy!. There are many cool toys that will keep our kiddos entertained without breaking your piggy bank!. Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, shared her top 5 budget-friendly toys under $35.
