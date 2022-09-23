ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville staves off aggressive Hickory Ridge attack

MOORESVILLE – A packed home side of Coach Joe Popp Stadium saw Mooresville High overcome an early deficit turning into an impressive 40-22 win over Hickory Ridge Friday night. Facing an aggressive, pass-happy offense, the Blue Devils (4-1) themselves entered with a fierce one-two punch in the ground game....
MOORESVILLE, NC
Lake Norman takes down Wonders in league opener

MOORESVILLE — In 2021, when Lake Norman met up with Kannapolis A.L. Brown, the entire game came down to the Wildcats facing a 4th and 1 at their own 24 in the waning seconds. Players urged head coach Jonathan Oliphant to go for it, he listened, and they picked up two yards to seal the victory.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mocksville, NC
Mocksville, NC
Clemmons, NC
Inside the moment that swung the Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What does the moment of validation look like for Trevor Immelman? It looks an awful lot like prayer. Immelman was crouched in that way — palms pressed together, head bowed, eyes lowered — for only a minute on the 18th green at Quail Hollow on Saturday. But it was the minute that changed everything for the Internationals at this Presidents Cup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
South Carolina-Charlotte broadcast quality brings complaints on social media

South Carolina fans aren’t too happy with the broadcast quality on ESPNU. Announcers were mispronouncing names, the footage is fuzzy and fans are complaining that coverage isn’t relevant. Multiple complaints like this have happened this season. As for the game itself, the Gamecocks are struggling. The Charlotte 49ers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?

The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Linda Pearl Chappell Jordan

Mrs. Linda Pearl Chappell Jordan, 78, of Pine Ridge Road, Mocksville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born on Nov. 27, 1943 in Rowan County to the late Marvin Eugene and Beatrice Brown Chappell. Mrs. Jordan loved God and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Interstate 40 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land

Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
INDIAN LAND, SC
Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation

I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade

PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
STATESVILLE, NC
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
LEXINGTON, NC

