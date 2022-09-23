ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fall maze made from hemp opens in Godfrey

Godfrey Maze is going hip by planting hemp. This maze is not like any other corn maze. It's not made out of corn, it's made out of hemp. The seven-acre Great Godfrey Maze is back again this year, with unexpected detail.
GODFREY, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Fly-In and car show this weekend

The 26th annual Wings and Wheels Fly In & Car Show at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto is this weekend. Today (Saturday) from 10am to 2pm, you are invited to tour planes on the runway, check out a muscle car show, and as Airport Manager Danny Adams tells the Big Z, visit the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
BETHALTO, IL
livingnewdeal.org

138th Infantry Regiment Armory (former) – St. Louis MO

Project type: Armories, Military and Public Safety. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Public Works Administration (PWA) funded the construction of the 138th Infantry Regiment Armory in St. Louis MO. Completed in 1937, the armory building has been converted to office space. Excerpt from Missouri Armories: The Guard’s Home in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

2 injured in shooting at Ballpark Village early Sunday

ST. LOUIS — 2 people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Ballpark Village after a heated altercation. St. Louis Metropolitan police officers were working in Ballpark Village at 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the 600 block of Walnut Street. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flovalleynews.com

‘Lighthouse Landing’ Planned 1.5 Miles From Zoo’s Wildlife Park

If You Build It They Will Come. That’s certainly what the St. Louis Zoo Wildlife Park is expecting when the metro’s largest new attraction opens in a few years. Leaders in St. Louis and North County are anticipating more new attractions and venues in the area near the Spanish Lake location for the Zoo’s big project which will be anchored by safari rides through the 200-plus acres of the safari’s experience.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

