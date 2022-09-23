Read full article on original website
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups
Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas' group Date Ideas & Things to Do in STL has over 287,000 members
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
Kia and Hyundai respond to St. Louis' threat of legal action
After St. Louis threatened to sue Kia and Hyundai because their cars were too easy to steal, the car companies have responded by offering some fixes.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
Fall maze made from hemp opens in Godfrey
Godfrey Maze is going hip by planting hemp. This maze is not like any other corn maze. It's not made out of corn, it's made out of hemp. The seven-acre Great Godfrey Maze is back again this year, with unexpected detail.
Hyundai and Kia refuse St. Louis mayor's demand to install anti-theft technology
ST. LOUIS — The deadline for Hyundai Motor America and Kia is up. The automakers had 30 days to respond to a demand letter from the City of St. Louis to recall their vehicles and install anti-theft devices to stop a theft epidemic involving their cars or face a lawsuit.
The 'real estate apocalypse' already hit St. Louis office buildings
ST. LOUIS — The pandemic has wiped away billions of dollars in property value nationwide over the past two years, but for St. Louis’ largest office buildings, the decline started even sooner. Over the last decade, a collection of the region’s largest office buildings dropped nearly 24% in...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 22 to 28
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
The Armory, revitalized as St. Louis entertainment center, to open in December
The Armory, a historical landmark in St. Louis, will soon carry new life as an entertainment center.
FOX2now.com
Sugarfire celebrates Arnold groundbreaking with sandwich giveaway, food drive
ARNOLD, Mo. — To celebrate the groundbreaking of a new location in Arnold, Sugarfire Smokehouse will have a food truck set up starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the site of its future location, 2204 Michigan Ave. While supplies last, grab a free pulled-pork sandwich Sunday at the food...
July’s rainfall in St. Louis was ‘most prolific’ since records began
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Flash Flooding hit our area extremely hard on July 26th and 28th. Rainfall rates over two inches per hour caused historic flash flooding. That kind of flooding happens about once in 150 years in the St. Louis area. “This rainfall event was the c one the St. Louis metropolitan area has […]
advantagenews.com
Fly-In and car show this weekend
The 26th annual Wings and Wheels Fly In & Car Show at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto is this weekend. Today (Saturday) from 10am to 2pm, you are invited to tour planes on the runway, check out a muscle car show, and as Airport Manager Danny Adams tells the Big Z, visit the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
livingnewdeal.org
138th Infantry Regiment Armory (former) – St. Louis MO
Project type: Armories, Military and Public Safety. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Public Works Administration (PWA) funded the construction of the 138th Infantry Regiment Armory in St. Louis MO. Completed in 1937, the armory building has been converted to office space. Excerpt from Missouri Armories: The Guard’s Home in...
KSDK
2 injured in shooting at Ballpark Village early Sunday
ST. LOUIS — 2 people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Ballpark Village after a heated altercation. St. Louis Metropolitan police officers were working in Ballpark Village at 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the 600 block of Walnut Street. A...
Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications
A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2. A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work. In a decision...
flovalleynews.com
‘Lighthouse Landing’ Planned 1.5 Miles From Zoo’s Wildlife Park
If You Build It They Will Come. That’s certainly what the St. Louis Zoo Wildlife Park is expecting when the metro’s largest new attraction opens in a few years. Leaders in St. Louis and North County are anticipating more new attractions and venues in the area near the Spanish Lake location for the Zoo’s big project which will be anchored by safari rides through the 200-plus acres of the safari’s experience.
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
