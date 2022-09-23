ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Thousands attend Circle City Classic in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice

Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Indianapolis, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Indianapolis as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore

Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 23, 2022 below. Week 6 Scores:. Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20. Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Mourning the loss of a pet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the World’s smallest therapy dog passing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Help Fletcher Place celebrate 150 years of service

Fletcher Place Community Center in Indianapolis is celebrating 150 years of serving the community by feeding the hungry, helping the marginalized, lifting families up and helping them break the cycle of poverty. Fletcher Place started very humbly in 1872 when a group of Methodist ministers began feeding hungry immigrants as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
roadtirement.com

New viewing deck overlooks Blue River

Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
ANDERSON, IN

