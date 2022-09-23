Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
A nutrition coach whose mission is to empower people to make small changes and choices to foster a healthier lifestyleArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Thousands attend Circle City Classic in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
thedailyhoosier.com
Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice
Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Indianapolis, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Indianapolis as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 6
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 23, 2022 below. Week 6 Scores:. Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20. Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Mourning the loss of a pet
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the World’s smallest therapy dog passing.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
Current Publishing
Column: Help Fletcher Place celebrate 150 years of service
Fletcher Place Community Center in Indianapolis is celebrating 150 years of serving the community by feeding the hungry, helping the marginalized, lifting families up and helping them break the cycle of poverty. Fletcher Place started very humbly in 1872 when a group of Methodist ministers began feeding hungry immigrants as...
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
Comments / 0