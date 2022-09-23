HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters go over 1st half of the Browns-Steelers

Related
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/25: No, Hell No, and a One-Day In-Season News Desert
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
Yardbarker
Could Browns start Jacoby Brissett over Deshaun Watson later this season?
The Cleveland Browns would be 3-0 on the season if not for a stunning late-game collapse at home in Week 2 against the New York Jets. That's an impressive feat considering journeyman backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is filling in for starter Deshaun Watson as Watson serves his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Reviewing The Decisions: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
This season I am going to be reviewing decision-making after each game looking at four distinct areas. Kickoff Returns Out Of The Endzone: Before the season began, I looked into this here, since becoming special teams coordinator Mike Priefer has lost net yards by allowing players to run the ball out of the endzone on kickoffs. It is far smarter to take the touchback in the endzone and move the ball to the 25-yard line. Hopefully, we aren't seeing any returns out the endzone this season as it would show Priefer has learned and the team is using its analytical learning to benefit the offense with a better field position to start their drives.
