HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters go over 1st half of the Browns-Steelers

This season I am going to be reviewing decision-making after each game looking at four distinct areas. Kickoff Returns Out Of The Endzone: Before the season began, I looked into this here, since becoming special teams coordinator Mike Priefer has lost net yards by allowing players to run the ball out of the endzone on kickoffs. It is far smarter to take the touchback in the endzone and move the ball to the 25-yard line. Hopefully, we aren't seeing any returns out the endzone this season as it would show Priefer has learned and the team is using its analytical learning to benefit the offense with a better field position to start their drives.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO