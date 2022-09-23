ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters go over 1st half of the Browns-Steelers

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Could Browns start Jacoby Brissett over Deshaun Watson later this season?

The Cleveland Browns would be 3-0 on the season if not for a stunning late-game collapse at home in Week 2 against the New York Jets. That's an impressive feat considering journeyman backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is filling in for starter Deshaun Watson as Watson serves his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Reviewing The Decisions: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

This season I am going to be reviewing decision-making after each game looking at four distinct areas. Kickoff Returns Out Of The Endzone: Before the season began, I looked into this here, since becoming special teams coordinator Mike Priefer has lost net yards by allowing players to run the ball out of the endzone on kickoffs. It is far smarter to take the touchback in the endzone and move the ball to the 25-yard line. Hopefully, we aren't seeing any returns out the endzone this season as it would show Priefer has learned and the team is using its analytical learning to benefit the offense with a better field position to start their drives.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy