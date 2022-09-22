Read full article on original website
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
Panthers great Charles Johnson calls Matt Rhule 'petty' for responding to Dan Orlovksy
Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson is almost as good of a tweeter as he was a football player. And considering he collected the second-most sacks in franchise history—behind only future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers—that’s saying something. The latest instance of Johnson’s Twitter prowess came...
Report: Panthers owner David Tepper to remain patient with head coach Matt Rhule
The Panthers are just 10-25 since signing Matt Rhule as their head coach, but one report suggests Carolina is in no hurry to make a change.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule praises Laviska Shenault Jr.'s electric Week 3 performance
Why did the Carolina Panthers trade for Laviska Shenault Jr.?. By the time of the deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars back on Aug. 29, the wide receivers room was already a bit crowded. Heck, even 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. had trouble holding down a spot. Plus, the 23-year-old...
Adrian Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score, and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). It was first-year Oklahoma...
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
Bills rule out 4 defensive regulars against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be missing four defensive regulars — and potentially more — for their AFC East showdown at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver — all starters — and backup tackle Jordan Phillips were ruled out from playing Friday. In the meantime, starting safety Jordan Poyer and tackle Tim Settle are among five players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
'Feel really blessed to still be here' - Aaron Rodgers reflects on Packers' 14-12 victory over Tom Brady and Buccaneers
Tom Rinaldi caught up with Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers' 14-12 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He talked about the longevity of his career and playing in what could be the last matchup against Brady.
Riley Leonard connects with Jalon Calhoun for a 27-yard touchdown, Duke trails Kansas, 27-35
Riley Leonard connected with Jalon Calhoun for a 27-yard touchdown. The Duke Blue Devils trail the Kansas Jayhawks, 27-35.
TB12 vs. Aaron Rodgers, Jaguars upset Chargers top Colin's Week 3 picks | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his NFL Blazin' 5 picks of Week 3, including the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Los Angeles Chargers and Tom Brady defeating the Green Bay Packers. What are your hot picks?
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
Blake Corum and No. 4 Michigan outlast Maryland | Number One CFB Show
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Maryland Terrapins in a tightly-contested Big Ten matchup. Blake Corum was the star of the game, rushing for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas with FG in wild OT finish
Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff had fans ready to celebrate like they hadn’t in 14 years with what they thought was a game-winner in the final seconds. Turns out they just had to wait a little longer. Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting the Red Raiders...
College football rankings: Michigan joins top 4, several new teams make list
When Michigan needed a yard on fourth down in a close ballgame against an undefeated Big Ten opponent, Jim Harbaugh didn't hesitate. He called a run play for the man who has become not just the Wolverines' talisman, but the reason they've gone from unranked to No. 4 in my top 25: Blake Corum.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Highlights | CFB on FOX
The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners were stunned at home by the unranked Kansas State Wildcats 41-34. Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez led the Wildcats while going 21-of-34 with 234 yards passing and one touchdown. Martinez also ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns.
Ohio State dominates Wisconsin 52-21 | Number One CFB Show
FOX College Football analyst RJ Young discusses No. 3 Ohio State dominating Big Ten foe Wisconsin 52-21 behind an all-around dominant performance from the Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud finished with 281 yards passing and five touchdowns, while TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams each finished with over a hundred yards rushing. Then RJ moves on to Marvin Harrison Jr.'s wardrobe choices and compares him to Odell Beckham Jr.
Bruce Feldman discusses Auburn HC Bryan Harsin and his future with the program
FOX college football reporter Bruce Feldman discusses Auburn Tigers' HC Bryan Harsin and his future with the program. Feldman believes that Harsin could be relieved of his duties as early as tomorrow.
