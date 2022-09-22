ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever

Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
TAMPA, FL
Adrian Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score, and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). It was first-year Oklahoma...
NORMAN, OK
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
TAMPA, FL
Bills rule out 4 defensive regulars against Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be missing four defensive regulars — and potentially more — for their AFC East showdown at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver — all starters — and backup tackle Jordan Phillips were ruled out from playing Friday. In the meantime, starting safety Jordan Poyer and tackle Tim Settle are among five players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
BUFFALO, NY
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas with FG in wild OT finish

Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff had fans ready to celebrate like they hadn’t in 14 years with what they thought was a game-winner in the final seconds. Turns out they just had to wait a little longer. Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting the Red Raiders...
LUBBOCK, TX
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Highlights | CFB on FOX

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners were stunned at home by the unranked Kansas State Wildcats 41-34. Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez led the Wildcats while going 21-of-34 with 234 yards passing and one touchdown. Martinez also ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns.
MANHATTAN, KS
Ohio State dominates Wisconsin 52-21 | Number One CFB Show

FOX College Football analyst RJ Young discusses No. 3 Ohio State dominating Big Ten foe Wisconsin 52-21 behind an all-around dominant performance from the Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud finished with 281 yards passing and five touchdowns, while TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams each finished with over a hundred yards rushing. Then RJ moves on to Marvin Harrison Jr.'s wardrobe choices and compares him to Odell Beckham Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH

