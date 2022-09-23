ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

richlandsource.com

Ashland steps past Madison in OCC tilt

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus St. Charles drops zeroes on Dayton Centerville

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Columbus St. Charles stopped Dayton Centerville to the tune of a 2-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer on September 24. The first half gave Columbus St. Charles a 2-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ministry of defense: Mansfield blanks Lexington

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Mansfield as it controlled Lexington's offense 41-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Minutemen at the intermission.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin

COLUMBUS — The texts were flying fast and furious across north central Ohio on Saturday night. "Did you see what Stover's doing?" Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both schools. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario

Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Bazinga: Early lead pushes Brookfield over Columbiana Crestview

Brookfield zipped to a quick start to key a 53-6 win over Columbiana Crestview on September 23 in Ohio football. In recent action on September 9, Brookfield faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Columbiana Crestview took on Campbell Memorial on September 9 at Campbell Memorial High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBIANA, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion stuns Shelby in MOAC clash

GALION -- Galion's ground game was just good enough to offset Shelby's high-flying passing attack and upset the Whippets 34-27 on Friday night at Heise Park in a thrilling Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference encounter. Gabe Ivy ran for 189 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Tigers. Galion...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony

Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Painesville Riverside dominates early, rolls past Mayfield

Painesville Riverside controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 58-14 victory over Mayfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Painesville Riverside struck in front of Mayfield 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
MAYFIELD, OH

