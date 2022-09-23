Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in OhioTravel MavenMansfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
richlandsource.com
Ashland steps past Madison in OCC tilt
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
Archbishop Hoban, Massillon and Elder with big wins - How the SBLive Ohio Top 25 fared in week 6
Springfield and Centerville fall for the first time this season
richlandsource.com
Columbus St. Charles drops zeroes on Dayton Centerville
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Columbus St. Charles stopped Dayton Centerville to the tune of a 2-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer on September 24. The first half gave Columbus St. Charles a 2-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Mansfield blanks Lexington
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Mansfield as it controlled Lexington's offense 41-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Minutemen at the intermission.
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West exerts defensive dominance to doom Hamilton
West Chester Lakota West unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hamilton in a 38-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Chester Lakota West opened with a 24-0 advantage over Hamilton through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin
COLUMBUS — The texts were flying fast and furious across north central Ohio on Saturday night. "Did you see what Stover's doing?" Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both schools. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario
Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic can't recover from Montpelier's early bolt
Montpelier rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 43-23 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic for an Ohio high school football victory on September 24. The first quarter gave Montpelier a 14-0 lead over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Columbus South pushes past Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus South played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 32-0 verdict over Columbus Walnut Ridge in Ohio high school football on September 23. Columbus South struck over Columbus Walnut Ridge 32-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Ansonia bowls over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Ansonia jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat West Alexandria Twin Valley South 57-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Ansonia darted in front of West Alexandria Twin Valley South 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Brookfield over Columbiana Crestview
Brookfield zipped to a quick start to key a 53-6 win over Columbiana Crestview on September 23 in Ohio football. In recent action on September 9, Brookfield faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Columbiana Crestview took on Campbell Memorial on September 9 at Campbell Memorial High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Ashtabula Lakeside shuts down Chesterland West Geauga in defensive masterpiece
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Ashtabula Lakeside as it controlled Chesterland West Geauga's offense 38-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. In recent action on September 9, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Geneva and Chesterland West Geauga took...
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead denies East Knox's challenge
Mt. Gilead tipped and eventually toppled East Knox 22-6 on September 23 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead an 8-6 lead over East Knox.
richlandsource.com
Westerville Central produces precision performance against Pickerington North
Westerville Central's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Pickerington North 42-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. The first quarter gave Westerville Central a 14-0 lead over Pickerington North.
richlandsource.com
Beginning was the end: Tiffin Columbian opens an early gap to jar Sandusky
Tiffin Columbian was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 41-6 victory over Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian High on September 23 in Ohio football action. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky faced off on September 24, 2021 at Sandusky...
richlandsource.com
Galion stuns Shelby in MOAC clash
GALION -- Galion's ground game was just good enough to offset Shelby's high-flying passing attack and upset the Whippets 34-27 on Friday night at Heise Park in a thrilling Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference encounter. Gabe Ivy ran for 189 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Tigers. Galion...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony
Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Painesville Riverside dominates early, rolls past Mayfield
Painesville Riverside controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 58-14 victory over Mayfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Painesville Riverside struck in front of Mayfield 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Abracadabra: St. Clairsville makes Cadiz Harrison Central's offense disappear
No worries, St. Clairsville's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 43-0 shutout of Cadiz Harrison Central for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23. St. Clairsville opened with a 22-0 advantage over Cadiz Harrison Central through the first quarter.
