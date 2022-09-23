Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
What time does Splatoon 3’s Splatfest start?
The first official Splatfest is here for Splatoon 3, asking players whether they would bring items centered around Gear, Grub, or Fun with them to a deserted island should they have the option. As with Splatfests from previous games, players will select one of the teams available when they log...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect rips the ‘phonies’ at Activision for wanting ‘sellouts’ to promote Modern Warfare 2
YouTuber Dr Disrespect is not happy with Activision’s decision to not include him in the Call of Duty Next event. The Two-Time is no stranger to criticizing CoD. In fact, the outspoken streamer has uninstalled Warzone numerous times, calling the weapon balance, gameplay, lighting, Gulag, and creativity bad at one point or another.
dotesports.com
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
dotesports.com
Can you play Apex Legends solo?
As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to fix blur in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta became available for Xbox and PC players on Sept. 22, and people are already experiencing issues with the game’s visuals. Players on Xbox and PC have been complaining about the game’s blurriness and have been searching for ways to make the game seem crisper like previous titles. There are key settings that are on by default that impact the overall clarity of the game. To access the settings in MW2, navigate to the upper left corner of the main screen where the settings tab can be found. From there, go down to graphics, which is where the settings for blurriness will be adjusted.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s latest Kiriko story deeply connects her to the game’s cast
Blizzard has delivered a new piece of Overwatch 2 lore in the form of a short story for Kiriko. The short story, titled Yōkai, takes place at some point in Kiriko’s past and explores her relationship with her hometown of Kanezaka. In the story, her friends decide to take revenge against the villainous Hashimoto clan, who has been terrorizing Kanezaka’s residence following the abrupt fall of their predecessors, the Shimada clan. Eagle-eyed fans will recognize Shimada as the last name of Hanzo and Genji, both of whom make brief appearances in the story as childhood friends of Kiriko’s.
dotesports.com
Best controller settings for Apex Legends
PC gamers have traditionally dominated competitive battle royale titles. Over the years, many of the biggest titles have moved over to consoles or been created with consoles as the intended platform. Such is the case with Apex Legends, originally released for all platforms simultaneously, and in the last few years, has seen more and more console players bring their controllers to PC play.
dotesports.com
Yay admits OpTic VALORANT roster will likely have to split up
It looks like OpTic Gaming’s chapter in VALORANT has nearly come to an end with fans unlikely to see the players compete together for VCT 2023. With OpTic failing to make the cut for VALORANT partnerships next year, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker has spoken about what’s next for the players on the team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
MTG Unfinity Main Event Horizon delivers situational board wipe with -un set flair
Magic: The Gathering’s newest addition to the -un series of sets is throwing players into an intergalactic carnival full of space thrills. Unfinity continues the -un series, a group of sets led by game designer Mark Rosewater that is filled with wacky designs and humorous cards intended to be legal in any other formats. Unfinity is a Limited-focused set that brings signature flair and goofiness in a ridiculous space theme.
dotesports.com
10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained
Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
dotesports.com
Differences between Splatfest Battle Open and Pro in Splatoon 3
If you log in to Splatoon 3 during a Splatfest, you might find yourself overloaded with a bunch of new modes and information that the game poorly describes to you at first glance—even telling you nothing most of the time. One of these includes the introduction of a new...
dotesports.com
Riot wants to change how some agents’ flashes work in VALORANT in upcoming PBE update
The team of VALORANT developers will test changes to flashes for some of the agents this week on the game’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) server, which is North American-only. The devs want to “sharpen” the roles for the initiators Skye and KAY/O, as well as the duelists Reyna and...
dotesports.com
Tricolor Battles don’t seem to be working for the majority of Splatoon 3 Splatfest users
Today is the final day for Splatoon 3′s first official Splatfest, with Team Fun slightly in the lead over Team Gear as we reach the halfway point. With the event into its final few hours, many players were excited to finally get into Tricolor Battles—but it seems like Nintendo has other ideas.
dotesports.com
Nami player’s Tidal Wave disrupts blast cone attempt by four enemies in League game
Nami’s Tidal Wave (R) is one of the most disruptive ultimate abilities in League of Legends. When used properly, it can act as both a strong tool for engagements or disengagements. With the ability to create room for your team by knocking enemies airborne, Nami’s Tidal Wave is one of the strongest AoE-CC abilities the support position offers.
dotesports.com
Respawn addresses ongoing harassment toward Apex dev team
Apex Legends players are no different from fans of other free-to-play games: they have a lot of criticism and aren’t afraid to make it known. But Respawn Entertainment feels that the fan base has taken the criticism too far and it now counts as harassment. The backlash became too...
dotesports.com
Best champions to watch out for at Worlds 2022: an explanation on the meta
The League of Legends World Championship is kicking off in a few days, and teams are preparing their picks and strategies for the most important tournament of the season. After the end of the various regions’ summer playoffs played in patch 12.15, Riot Games has released three new patches, with huge changes and updates across all roles. At Worlds, teams will play on patch 12.18. Udyr, however, will be disabled throughout the tournament since he wasn’t enabled in the four major regions in playoffs.
dotesports.com
Over 8 million hours: Modern Warfare 2’s beta is going to war against all other shooters
The first two weeks of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have already put up some impressive numbers, especially with its peak player count on Steam. The Steam Charts website showed that the beta for CoD: MW 2 listed a peak concurrent player count of 169,000 over the last weekend. The game also recorded over 8 million hours of playing time on the platform, despite being only available for those who pre-ordered the title itself.
dotesports.com
Rick Sanchez will enter the MultiVersus ‘very soon’
New in-engine cinematic? Check. Mr. Meeseeks getting killed in a comedic way? Check. That can only mean Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty has finally been confirmed as the next playable fighter coming to MultiVersus. Rick was previously announced for the game alongside his grandson Morty at San Diego Comic-Con,...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s beta arrived on PC yesterday, and so did the hackers
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 made its way to PC and Xbox yesterday—and it looks like hackers have arrived, too. Several posts on social media like TikTok have appeared online, showing players using hacks in the beta. The videos include wallhacks and aimbots, turning the offending player into an unstoppable cheater.
Comments / 0