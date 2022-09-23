ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing

Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
Yankees Insider Reveals Shocking Harrison Bader Comparison

The New York Yankees are finally getting the chance to see what their newest acquisition Harrison Bader can do on a baseball field. Bader was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade mere minutes before the trade deadline. At the time, Bader was recovering from plantar...
Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future

“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said. “Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting...
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season

The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
