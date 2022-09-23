ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

Union City, Tekonsha XC run at Colon Mid-Week Madness

 3 days ago
COLON, MI. — The Union City Chargers and the Tekonsha Indians Cross Country programs traveled to Colon on Wednesday for the Colon Mid-Week Madness.Union City came away with the most hardware on the night, winning the men’s title while also taking gold medals in both the men’s and women’s competitions.In the men’s side of the event the Chargers won the team title with a low score of 20 points, finishing just ahead of Colon who took runner-up honors with 39 points.In the win Union City swept the top two positions and took six of the top 10 spots individually. Taking the championship win was freshman Ben Gautsche who won the race with a time of 19 minutes, 25.70 seconds, finishing just steps ahead of sophomore teammate Jason Shoop who took second place in a time of 19 minutes, 26.09 seconds.Rounding out the top 10 spots for Union City was Malachi Payne in fifth place with a time of 20 minutes, 11.85 seconds; Aidan Taylor in seventh place with a time of 20 minutes, 58.16 seconds; Montana Connell in eighth place in a time of 21 minutes, 2.01 seconds; and Maddox Miller in tenth place in a time of 21 minutes, 47.90 seconds.Also running well for Union City was Mason Hawthorne in eleventh place; Cohen Burdick in thirteenth place; Max Bigelow in fourteenth place; Cal Bigelow in sixteenth place; and Jonas Burdick in seventeenth place.Tekonsha’s lone men’s runner was Bo VeenKant who finished in twelfth place in a time of 22 minutes, 48.80 seconds.In the women’s competition it was Union City pacing the field, taking four of the top six spots, including the overall individual championship won by sophomore Skyler Fraley who took home the gold medal in a time of 21 minutes, 40.89 seconds.Tekonsha’s Dani VanLente was not far behind in second place, taking the silver medal in a time of 21 minutes, 45.23 seconds.Union City also wrapped up places fourth through sixth to bring home medals, led by Murcie Wallen who finished in fourth place in a time of 23 minutes, 24.02 seconds. Finishing in fifth place overall was freshman Elizabeth Arlt who finished in a time of 24 minutes, 8.27 seconds while Kyla Burdick finished in sixth place in a time of 26 minutes, 36.74 seconds.Tekonsha took the next two spots, with Carissa Shedd finishing in seventh place in a time of 26 minutes, 43.34 seconds, followed by Leah Newbre who finished in eighth place in a time of 29 minutes, 15.07 seconds.

