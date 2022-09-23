Read full article on original website
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Blood Is Spilled in Episode 7 Preview Trailer
Believe it or not, there are only four episodes left in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been airing for six weeks now, and the latest episode saw the story leap 10 years into the future. That time jump has kicked the intensity of the series up a notch as the fight for the future of the Iron Throne draws even closer.
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ComicBook
FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3
FX has renewed one of their hit comedy series for a third season. The network announced that Reservation Dogs is coming back for Season 3 this week. Taika Waititi executive produces the show along with Sterlin Harjo. A Rotten Tomatoes darling, the series has maintained that momentum from Season 2 and kept riding it into another slate of episodes. Without that fifth member of the Reservation Dogs in tow, the crew set their sights on California. Some of their heists to fund the move actually went sideways and now, they're all planning what to do next.
IGN
The Last of Us: HBO Series Will Seemingly Get a New Look Today
HBO has teased a new look at the upcoming series, The Last of Us, which feels likely to arrive today. As part of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Day (previously known as Outbreak Day), it looks as though HBO will release a new glimpse at its upcoming video game adaptation starring Pedro Pascal's Joel, and Bella Ramsey's Ellie.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star joins Yellowstone prequel
Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has been cast in 1923, the prequel to Yellowstone. The actor, known for the role of sardonic mercenary Bronn in HBO's hit fantasy series, will join Fast & Furious' Helen Mirren and Star Wars' Harrison Ford in the upcoming series (via Deadline). Currently in...
ComicBook
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
ComicBook
Louise Fletcher's Kai Winn Was One of Star Trek's Greatest Villains
On Friday, news broke that Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher had died at the age of 88. Though most will likely remember Fletcher for her award-winning turn as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Star Trek fans will know her as one of the greatest villains the franchise has ever seen. Fletcher played Winn Adami, an ambitious Bajoran religious leader, in 14 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her guile and political maneuvering set her apart from Star Trek's more boldly aggressive villains. While Star Trek has had its share of coldly manipulative political antagonists, Deep Space Nine's unique structure -- staying in one place and telling somewhat more serialized stories -- allowed the series to develop Winn more deeply.
CNBC
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' was watched by more than 25 million globally, Amazon says
The first episode of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" streaming series attracted over 25 million global viewers in its first day. Amazon says it's the biggest ever debut for any show on its Prime Video streaming service. Amazon said Saturday that the first episode of...
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
ComicBook
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix
The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
AdWeek
Echoes Finishes No. 1, Game of Thrones Franchise Gets Some Love in Nielsen Top 10 for Week of Aug. 22
Netflix’s mystery thriller Echoes overtook Jamie Foxx’s vampire thriller Day Shift as the most streamed program for the week of Aug. 22, per Nielsen data. Game of Thrones on HBO Max was third, propelled by the buzz around its new prequel, jumping up 63%, followed by Stranger Things and the long-running CBS (Netflix) procedural NCIS. House of the Dragon’s numbers, which only account for the series’ streaming viewing, ranked sixth.
TV Fanatic
The Witcher Spinoff Blood Origin to Premiere in December on Netflix
The Witcher franchise expands later this year on Netflix. The streaming service announced Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that The Witcher: Blood Origin will launch worldwide on December 25. The six-part series is set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, and will...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
