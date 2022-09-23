NEW YORK --  Aaron Judge was due up next for the New York Yankees when their game Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox went into a long rain delay after six innings. With the star slugger still at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris' American League record for a season, fans at Yankee Stadium were left with a difficult decision: wait out a big storm holding out hope of seeing a historic moment, or head home before the hour got too late.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO