Baltimore, MD

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Orioles take step toward potential sale

The Baltimore Orioles’ messy ownership situation does not appear close to a resolution, but a new report suggests that there has been interesting movement regarding the situation. Orioles ownership enlisted Goldman Sachs to assess the prospects for selling the team, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. However, there...
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols joins 700 club with two-homer day

LOS ANGELES -- Albert Pujols crossed home plate and darted to the backstop to double-high-five Adrian Beltre, his longtime rival, fellow countryman and devoted friend. He wrapped his arms around Yadier Molina, embraced Adam Wainwright, saluted the rest of his St. Louis Cardinals teammates, doffed his helmet for the Dodger Stadium crowd -- and then he needed to be alone.
ESPN

Royals rally for 11 runs in sixth, beat Mariners 13-12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
ESPN

Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Sox

NEW YORK --  Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris American League record, when the New York Yankees' 2-0 victory Sunday night over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of rain. Judge went 1 for 2 with a double and...
ESPN

Ohtani vs. Judge the latest of baseball's great MVP races

When Shohei Ohtani is pitching impressively and hitting over 30 homers, he might always be the MVP favorite unless another player in his league comes up with something awfully special. Like hitting 60 home runs, for example. Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge for the American League MVP figures to be the...
ESPN

Baseball Glance

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Arizona...
ESPN

Red Sox-Yankees in rain delay with Judge still chasing 61

NEW YORK --  Aaron Judge was due up next for the New York Yankees when their game Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox went into a long rain delay after six innings. With the star slugger still at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris' American League record for a season, fans at Yankee Stadium were left with a difficult decision: wait out a big storm holding out hope of seeing a historic moment, or head home before the hour got too late.
ESPN

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0

E--Refsnyder (2). LOB--Boston 3, New York 7. 2B--Refsnyder (11), Judge (28), Cabrera (7), Peraza (3). SB--Cabrera (2), Torres (10). Umpires--Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak. T--2:07. A--46,707 (47,309). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
ESPN

American League Glance

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10...
ESPN

Dodgers dump struggling Craig Kimbrel as closer

LOS ANGELES --  Craig Kimbel is out as closer for the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After months of defending him, manager Dave Roberts said Friday that going forward Kimbrel will be used in different innings and different situations over the final two weeks of the regular season. He said no one is replacing Kimbrel in the ninth.
ESPN

Brenner and Cincinnati visit the Seattle Sounders

FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-15-3, ninth in the Western Conference) LINE: Seattle +107, FC Cincinnati +220, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Brenner leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders after scoring two goals against Real Salt Lake.
ESPN

Cardinals unable to dig out of hole in 20-12 loss to Rams

GLENDALE, Ariz. --  The Arizona Cardinals had a game plan they hoped would end their extended misery against the Los Angeles Rams. Another sputtering start and an inefficient offense caused them to rip it up before the first quarter had even ended. The Cardinals fell into an early hole...
ESPN

NFL Glance

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at...
ESPN

Analysis: Backups, be ready. NFL's QB carousel is spinning

The NFLs quarterback carousel may start spinning a bit faster. Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen got banged-up Sunday. Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston played hurt. Already, Dak Prescott and Trey Lance have gone down. Backups, be ready. Jones leg injury appears most serious. The second-year pro hopped off...
The Associated Press

Heat gather for training camp, with roster largely intact

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra’s chair remained vacant at Heat media day on Monday, for the best possible reason. His family roster is growing. Spoelstra and his wife Nikki were planning to welcome their third child into the world — the couple’s first daughter after two sons. That’s one of the few lineup changes for the Heat in the last few months, with the team having its eight top scorers in terms of total points and all but one of its regular rotation players from a year ago back this season.
