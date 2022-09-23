ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

By JIMMY GOLEN, TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future.

The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said Udoka was being sanctioned because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.

“A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the Celtics said.

Udoka, in a statement published by ESPN, apologized but did not offer detail.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment,” he said.

One of the people who spoke with The AP said Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over on an interim basis.

It’s the second major disciplinary situation in as many weeks in the NBA, following the decision last week by Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend Robert Sarver — the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — for one year and fine him $10 million after an investigation showed his pattern of disturbing workplace conduct, including abusive and racist language. Sarver said Wednesday he intends to sell his teams.

Reynolds reported from Miami.

Trevor Marshall
3d ago

this Is the dumbest 🐂🐂🐂🐂💩💩💩💩 ever. Two grown consenting adults made a decision and gets a suspension. That's some lame 💩💩. They want to talk ethics and rights, yet the league doesnt even protect or support players. It's all political hoop la nonsense. If it was one of the owners, who's screwing one of the workers or a cheerleader etc. it gets swept under the rug. The league is full of 💩💩. Lame 🍑🍑 commish bias as heck.

Jemarr Sumter
3d ago

why is this so important to report when BRET FARVE IS STEALING MONEY FROM POOR PEOPLE TO BUILD VOLLYBALL COURTS ?

Ron Smith
3d ago

These comments are crazy. For something such as this,it should have been handled in house, period. The level of hate that people have is unbelievable. Let ye without sin, cast the 1st stone! Plus I guarantee had it not been him and some OTHER, it would have been handled differently...🙄😳🤔🤔

