KIMA TV
Prosser balloon rally takes to the skies
Prosser Wash. — The 33rd annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally takes to the skies this weekend. Patrons from across the area gathered this morning for the sunrise launch of the balloon Rally. 17 balloons are taking off this weekend and gracing the skies with all kinds of designs. Morgan...
Local businesses come together at the Central Washington State Fair for the first time
Yakima -- Since COVID, many people started creating businesses, but weren't able to mingle with community members. Now, slowly but surely, that's all changing. For the first time ever, local small businesses were able to come together at the Central Washington State Fair. The new “Hometown Market” took place inside...
Homicide rates are decreasing as other violent crimes rise in Yakima County
YAKIMA -- The homicide rate in the City of Yakima are increasing drastically. Recently, the Yakima Police Department says they're seeing a higher number of homicides this year. Fortunately, for the county, it’s a different story. Yakima County Sheriff officials say they’re not seeing the same trend. Sheriff...
Angie Girard launches Yakima County Commissioner campaign
YAKIMA—A County Commissioner candidate who had to get enough write-in votes to make it on the formal ballot, launched her campaign yesterday, months later than other candidates have. Angie Girard is running against Amanda McKinney. In the primary election, Girard secured 13 percent of the vote as a write-in...
17 y/o driver involved in deadly crash should have been in jail, Yakima Police Chief says
YAKIMA—Yakima Chief of Police, Matthew Murray, is saying the deaths in the drive-by shooting and car crash last weekend didn’t need to happen. He says a juvenile court judge is livid that the teenager wasn’t behind bars already. Chief Murray spoke this week in front of a...
