KIMA TV

Prosser balloon rally takes to the skies

Prosser Wash. — The 33rd annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally takes to the skies this weekend. Patrons from across the area gathered this morning for the sunrise launch of the balloon Rally. 17 balloons are taking off this weekend and gracing the skies with all kinds of designs. Morgan...
PROSSER, WA
KIMA TV

Angie Girard launches Yakima County Commissioner campaign

YAKIMA—A County Commissioner candidate who had to get enough write-in votes to make it on the formal ballot, launched her campaign yesterday, months later than other candidates have. Angie Girard is running against Amanda McKinney. In the primary election, Girard secured 13 percent of the vote as a write-in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
