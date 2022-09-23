Read full article on original website
WOLF
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
Search underway for bank robber in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
NEPA GAYLA draws glittering crowd to support scholarship program
WILKES-BARRE — The 2022 NEPA GAYLA: Out of the Gaylaxy event drew a glittering crowd to Genetti’s Hotel and Conference Center Grand Ballroom on Saturday night to support the NEPA Pride Project’s Scholarship Program and the NEPA Pride Project’s mission to celebrate, educate and demonstrate the power of local arts.
Suspect in Kingston homicide arrested in New Jersey
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a suspect involved in a Luzerne County homicide investigation was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in New Jersey Friday morning. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September […]
George Banks murders 40 years later
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Sunday marked a tragic anniversary in our area. 40 years ago, George Banks went on a killing spree in Wilkes-Barre and in Jenkins Township. 13 people died as a result, many being his own children. Retired Luzerne County Detective Jim Zardeki spoke with us this week...
WOLF
International trade representatives come to NEPA
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — 13 International trade representatives were in Scranton today for Bringing the world to Northeastern Pennsylvania. The event helps local businesses go international. "There are many sectors that PA is strong at: Advanced manufacturing, AI Robotics, life sciences even traditional agriculture that has high demand in...
11-year-olds shouldn’t have access to slot machines. Period. | Turkeys & Trophies
It’s hard to understand how an 11-year-old girl could get away with playing a slot machine at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, Monroe County. It happened 10 times recently, where the girl played 10 different slot machines. Another two 13-year-old girls also got away with playing slots. We acknowledge it’s a shame that Mount Airy is forced to do the job of the children’s parents. Each child who gambled was accompanied by one or both parents, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. But when it comes to enforcing state gambling laws, the buck stops with the casino owners. Mount Airy will pay a steep price, a $160,000 fine. The casino already bans kids from the casino floor during hours they should be in bed, according to the Mount Airy website. The casino makes kids wear wristbands and lets them cross the casino floor under adult supervision to get to restaurants. We suggest Mount Airy follow the lead of Wind Creek Bethlehem — don’t allow kids on the casino floor, period. Restaurants accessible only via the casino floor aren’t open to kids at Wind Creek, according to the Wind Creek website. They can eat at restaurants accessible via the outlet mall or the hotel. Don’t let kids on your casino floor, Mount Airy. It’s the right thing to do.
Proposed legislation would require drivers to pay outstanding Turnpike tolls before registering vehicles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker has a plan to help get the Turnpike out of debt.State Senator Marty Flynn says he'll introduce legislation that would require drivers to pay any outstanding tolls before they can register their vehicle.A recent audit found more than $100 million in unpaid tolls.Another senator is drafting a separate bill that would allow the state to use lottery winnings or state tax refunds to settle unpaid Turnpike fees.Neither bill is expected to pass this year.
Sweet sauce pizza, an original NEPA phenomenon
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many pizza aficionados in northeastern and central Pennsylvania like to order their pies with sweet sauce. But did you know, sweet sauce originated in Wilkes-Barre? Across the counties, there are many pizza parlors, but only some offer the famous sweet sauce. Eyewitness News reporter Chirs Bohinski met up with the Times Leader […]
Pennsylvania casino fined for allowing children ages 11, 13 to gamble
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A casino is facing $160,000 in fines for allowing children to gamble on multiple occasions. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the fines against the operator of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in a news release, saying that on three separate instances, people under 21 were given access to the casino floor and allowed to gamble.
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
WGAL
Door-to-door scammers targeting LIHEAP recipients, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services says
HARRISBURG, Pa. — ThePennsylvania Department of Human Services is warning people about a door-to-door scam targeting LIHEAP recipients. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is warning people about a door-to-door scam targeting LIHEAP recipients. DHS says scammers are knocking on doors and asking people to see their bills to...
Police search for bank robbery suspect in the Poconos
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Swiftwater. The robbery happened around 12:00 p.m. Friday at First Keystone Community Bank on Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police tell Eyewitness News the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Pocono Brewery. Officers are currently […]
Sweet sauce pizza one of Wyoming Valley’s culinary delights
WILKES-BARRE — If you travel outside of the area and order a “large pie with sweet sauce and bacon,” you’ll more than likely be met with a look of bewilderment from the staff. Ask for that same order at most pizza shops around here, and they’ll...
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
Robbery suspect taken down by patron in gas station
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man attempting to rob a gas station in Luzerne County was taken down by a witness on September 21. Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Street for a robbery with a male suspect pinned down on the floor by customers around 11:15 p.m. […]
World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WOYU) — A Luzerne County war hero and member of the greatest generation celebrated a milestone Saturday night, his 100th birthday. Busting a move on his 100th birthday, that’s what Anthony Dominic Blaso did Saturday as his family and friends surprised him with a party at Patte’s Sports Bar in Wilkes-Barre. “[I] […]
Man charged with attempting to deliver cocaine from Panama
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after a package shipped from Panama was intercepted by police who say they discovered cocaine was hidden inside. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 7, border protection agents in Tennessee scanned a package coming from Panana and heading to Wilkes-Barre at a FedEx. Officials say […]
‘Drama’ unfolds at Little Theatre 100th anniversary gala
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. What might be the most dramatic physical confrontation downtown Wilkes-Barre has witnessed in 100 years began on Friday evening as Hollywood stunt woman and Kingston native Heidi Germaine Schnappauf stood at a podium and off-handedly insulted Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. Little...
