Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Indiana Man’s Positivity and Persistence Pays Off with Amazing Publishers Clearing House Win
Do you remember your parents or grandparents entering the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes every chance they got? Then they would wait patiently for Ed McMahon to knock on their door with a big check. Spoiler Alert: Ed McMahon never even worked for Publishers Clearing House. More on that in a fun video below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
RELATED PEOPLE
guideposts.org
Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana
My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m. Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.
Indiana Daily Student
As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium
Local developer, University Properties, is planning to build a new six-story apartment building just west of Memorial Stadium, according to The Herald-Times. The complex says it will offer students closer housing to campus, according to H-T. According to H-T, Strauser Construction’s plans will begin in November and be completed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Car flips after hitting house in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car hit a house Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened in the 500 block of East North Street in Winslow. A neighbor sent us this photo of the car flipped on its side. You can see debris in the yard and the street.
Sullivan hit and run involving semi has officials asking for public’s help
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sheriff Clark Cottom says that the driver and truck have been identified. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the owner or operator of a semi tractor trailer they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Sheriff’s Facebook post, the crash occurred on […]
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree
BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
wdrb.com
Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
wdrb.com
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
Comments / 0