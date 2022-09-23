ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornillo, TX

KFOX 14

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch.
ANTHONY, TX
KFOX 14

TxDOT announces new updates for Loop 375 widening project

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced several new updates for the Loop 375 Widening road project. Drivers in east El Paso will now have access to two new ramps on Loop 375. TxDOT spokesperson, Lauren Macias-Cervantes explained the North Loop northbound exit to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shower and storm activity return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see slight threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will be most common through morning commute, leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity will remain...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Suspected robber wearing clown mask admitted he was involved in shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a suspect who was wearing a clown mask provided details in the alleged robbery from Tuesday outside a plasma donation center. The victim, Jose Miguel Herrera, was seating in the driver seat, alongside his passenger, outside a plasma clinic when...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NMSU works to educate and prevent large student loan debt

LAS CRUCES, NM (KFOX14) — It's been a month since President Biden announced that millions of federal borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in student loan relief. New Mexico State University is working hard to educate and prevent large student loan debt in the first place. Over 3400...
LAS CRUCES, NM

