ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Recruiting Spotlight: Savannah Christian-Calvary Day

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss54C_0i6kK0Ed00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – These two teams have been target-rich subjects for prior editions of Recruiting Spotlight.

Calvary Day defensive tackle Terry Simmons, edge rusher Troy Ford Jr. and tight end Michael Smith have all provided in-depth analyses of their recruiting situations to WSAV before.

Simmons and Ford have already committed to Duke and UCF, respectively, so we’ll look elsewhere for this edition of the Spotlight. We’ll also briefly acknowledge Calvary QB Jake Merklinger and Savannah Christian defensive tackle Elijah Griffin, both of whom have already garnered offers from tons of top Division I teams and are not flying under anybody’s radar.

We’re going to use this installment of Recruiting Spotlight to toss out some names that might not be getting as much attention, but should be. You can see all these guys and more in our Game of the Week at 8 p.m. on WSAV.

JALIN SCOTT, CALVARY DAY CENTER/DEFENSIVE LINEMAN (SENIOR)

Several colleges have already taken note of Jalin: Albany State, Reinhardt, Tuskegee and Shorter all came through with offers.

However, head coach Mark Stroud told the Savannah Morning News that he would be getting much more attention if he were 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3 instead of his current stature of 5-foot-11.

Scott might not be the ideal size for a Division I lineman, but he plays much bigger than his frame, benching 350 and squatting 575. His training sessions with Simmons have helped him get stronger, which has paid dividends on the field. Teammates have taken to calling him “Pancake Man” because he consistently flattens the man across from him on the offensive line.

On defense, Calvary’s stacked front seven means that Scott gets a fair share of one-on-one looks, and he usually plays with good enough toughness and pad level to win those battles.

JALIN’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/13004239/Jalin-Scott

JALIN’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/k_jalin

ZO SMALLS, SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN RUNNING BACK (SOPHOMORE)

Ever since this season started, Savannah Christian sophomore Zo Smalls has been one of the most explosive players in the Coastal Empire.

Smalls has 10 total touchdowns – eight rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return TD – through four games, some of which he came out early in because the Raiders were up by so many points.

Offensive linemen were excited about Smalls prior to the season and he’s done nothing to disprove that through his play so far. Head coach Baker Woodward said that Smalls is a bruising back that’s capable of running through contact, creating his own opportunities even if the play isn’t blocked correctly.

Fun fact: even though he’s just 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, Smalls wears the same pant size that the offensive linemen do: XX.

Throughout the season, Smalls and fellow sophomore Kenry Wall are only going to get better. Smalls will likely take the lion’s share of the carries while Wall alternates between being a change-of-pace back and catching balls from the slot position.

ZO’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14744397/Zo-Smalls

ZO’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/zo_smalls

KAMERION LANIGAN, CALVARY DAY LINEBACKER (JUNIOR)

Just about everybody starting up front for the Cavaliers this year could easily end up playing on Saturdays, but we’re gonna zero in specifically on Kamerion Lanigan for our final player spotlight.

Lanigan had a breakout game against top AA school Eagle’s Landing Christian, picking up more sacks in that game (3) than he had all of last season (2).

Last year, Lanigan was the team’s second-leading tackler next to middle linebacker A.J. Butts. He recorded 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and added two sacks.

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Lanigan might not have the ideal size to be an edge rusher at the next level, but his motor and hard-nosed playstyle make him worth a look.

(Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that he squats 425.)

KAMERION’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14784617/Kamerion-Lanigan

KAMERION’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kamerionlanigan?lang=en

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Vantrease rallies Georgia Southern past Ball State 34-23

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State on Saturday night. Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State’s Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the game. Georgia Southern was forced […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 6 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two heavyweights went toe-to-toe in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week with Calvary Day topping Savannah Christian 34-28. Both teams entered undefeated but Calvary Day was the only one leaving with a perfect 4-0 record. Savannah Christian dropped to 4-1 on the year. These two squads made their […]
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
Savannah, GA
Football
City
Savannah, GA
City
Calvary, GA
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Albany, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A highlight of the festival every year, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Delbert Felix, Quentin Baxter, and Randall Reese. Legends in the Hall of Fame include familiar names like Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: University of North Florida Jazz Ensemble #1

The University of North Florida Jazz Ensemble #1 kicked off the Savannah Jazz Festival on Saturday lighting up the sunny stage with a flair that only collegiate ensembles can provide. Led by director J.B. Scott, the University of North Florida’s Jazz Ensemble is considered one of the finest programs of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cavaliers#American Football#Recruiting Spotlight#Ucf#Division#Jalin Albany State
WSAV News 3

Gallery: Cosplays at Savannah Comic Con

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many people from Savannah and surrounding areas have gathered to celebrate Savannah Comic Con. Some have come in their usual dress, while others decided to get decked out by donning costumes called “cosplays” that look like their favorite characters. Below is a gallery of some of those outfits.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bluffton welcomes 12th Annual Boiled Peanut Festival

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The 12th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival took place at the Heyward House with 100% of the proceeds going straight back into the museum on Saturday. Dozens of folks made it out to the Heyward House to experience the Annual Boiled Peanut Fest. The event featured live music, great food, a […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham County’s DA Shalena Cook Jones speaks at NAACP of Savannah meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP of Savannah held a public meeting Sunday and had Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appear as a guest speaker. Jones spoke for almost an hour and a half about a wide range of things, including the impact of COVID-19 on the justice system as a whole, what resources she would like to add to her office but by far the biggest topic of the afternoon was criminal justice reform.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtoc.com

2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man found safe near Atlanta

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the man was found safe. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing Tattnall County man was found safe north of Atlanta on Thursday evening. Charles Stansfield, 75 was found in Cherokee County, Justin Sims, Charles Stansfield’s son, posted on Facebook. His family told WSAV he was found around […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Community gathers for inaugural Peace in the Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Savannah continues to grapple with crime and violence, dozens of local vendors, residents, elected officials and first responders came together Sunday afternoon with one goal. “A sense of hope,” said Jill Cheeks, executive director of the Mediation Center of Savannah. “A sense of yes, Savannah, we do love each other. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DOL hosts Hinesville job fair

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor will be holding a multi-employer job fair offering several job opportunities in different fields. The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer job fair for Liberty, Long, and Bryan Counties on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9 am until 1 pm. The event will take place at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center, 2140 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313. This event is co-sponsored by Coastal WorkSource Georgia and Liberty College and Career Academy.
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Democrats hold reproductive rights rally

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Democrats held a rally to fight for reproductive rights this weekend. On Saturday, Mayor Van Johnson as well as several other democratic candidates came together to voice their disapproval of Georgia’s six-week abortion ban. The group also distributed information centered around engaging and mobilizing voters. The day of action […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy