During debate with Fontes, Finchem claims 2020 election was 'irredeemably compromised'

Red flags for Arizona Republicans
Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
MSNBC
Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate
Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes hold joint presser on Pima County abortion ban ruling
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference Saturday morning to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. “Women’s rights are not a bargaining chip,” Hobbs said. “So...
KTAR.com
Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night. His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.” Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on struggles of Republican Party
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently talked about the struggles with the Republican Party, following tensions with Donald Trump.
Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday
ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
kjzz.org
Volunteers turn in signatures in effort to block AZ school voucher expansion bill
Volunteers with Save Our Schools Arizona gathered at the Secretary of State’s Office on Friday. They turned in 141,714 signatures in an effort to refer a school voucher expansion bill to the ballot. House Bill 2853 makes any Arizona student eligible to get state funds to attend a private...
KTAR.com
Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona
An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban is reinstated for statewide enforcement after a Pima County Superior Court Judge ruled to lift the 1973 court injunction.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban is reinstated for statewide enforcement after a Pima County Superior Court Judge ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift the 1973 court injunction. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a...
NBC News
Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll
A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
AZFamily
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
nypressnews.com
Arizona woman smuggled hundreds of illegal immigrants across border for 15K each: police
An Arizona woman is accused of smuggling hundreds of illegal immigrants into the US after they coughed up as much as $15,000 a pop to get across the border, authorities say. Tania Estudillo Hernandez allegedly smuggled between 80 and 100 migrants a month into the country for six months before she was arrested Friday.
kjzz.org
New laws in Arizona to go into effect
Dozens of new laws go into effect this weekend in Arizona. For example, hospitals are now required to allow daily, in-person visitation. And HOAs must let residents fly flags that support law enforcement and first responders. Some new laws will have an impact on K-12 schools, from prohibiting vaccination mandates...
fox10phoenix.com
Group turns in signatures for petition aimed at placing school voucher expansion on the ballot
The signatures were turned in to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Sept. 23, and if the signatures gathered meet qualifications, a school voucher expansion that was signed into law by Govenror Doug Ducey will be placed on hold, until voters weigh in during the 2024 elections. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Arizona woman sentenced for conspiracy to damage Dakota Access Pipeline
An Arizona woman was sentenced in federal court to six years in prison for allegedly conspiring to damage several locations of the Dakota Access Pipeline in Iowa and South Dakota.
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
