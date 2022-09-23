Read full article on original website
Related
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
What does the identity of ‘The 608’ look like with an additional area code?
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them: 353. This addition comes after available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code are set to run out within a year and a half. Jeff Gustin is the owner of...
livability.com
Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.
If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
wtmj.com
Severe weather passing through Southeastern Wisconsin with damage in it’s wake
Severe thunderstorms moved through Southeastern Wisconsin Sunday evening, many with some cleanup to do. WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as well. In West Bend, there was several reports of full trees tipping over from the oversaturated ground. In Campbellsport, siding was ripped off the side of a building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
wpr.org
Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement
Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver leads police on 10-mile chase in northern Wisconsin, temporarily escapes in farm field
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September....
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Ultimate Guide: 50+ Must-Do Fall Activities for Families in Wisconsin!
Take in the changing color and enjoy the cooling temperatures with endless fall adventures perfect for Wisconsin families. It is really hard not to love autumn in Wisconsin; the sunshine is a little more golden, the air is crisp, and of course, there are amazing views to take in. Maybe because we all know a long winter is looming, but there are so many things to do in the fall you’ll have trouble fitting it all in!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
3,000-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest ever found in Great Lakes region
A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Gearing Up For License Plate Replacement
Some license plates in Wisconsin are more than ten years old, pealing, and in many case almost unreadable. The state is preparing to replace three million plates over the next decade, thanks to a state law signed last year. Replacement plates will cost eight dollars, and the charge will automatically appear on your renewal form if your license plate is more than ten years old. D-M-V administrator Kristina Boardman says old, faded, and peeling license plates don’t reflect well on the state.
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin seeing much better COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,637,614 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,471 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total09/16/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,637,6141,630,475 (+7,139) Received one dose of vaccine3,815,190 (65.4%)3,776,204 (64.7%)
Badger Herald
Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
Share your thoughts on a new rail design from MN to WI to IL
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
wearegreenbay.com
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
Comments / 0