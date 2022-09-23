ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
Severe weather passing through Southeastern Wisconsin with damage in it’s wake

Severe thunderstorms moved through Southeastern Wisconsin Sunday evening, many with some cleanup to do. WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as well. In West Bend, there was several reports of full trees tipping over from the oversaturated ground. In Campbellsport, siding was ripped off the side of a building.
New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement

Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
Ultimate Guide: 50+ Must-Do Fall Activities for Families in Wisconsin!

Take in the changing color and enjoy the cooling temperatures with endless fall adventures perfect for Wisconsin families. It is really hard not to love autumn in Wisconsin; the sunshine is a little more golden, the air is crisp, and of course, there are amazing views to take in. Maybe because we all know a long winter is looming, but there are so many things to do in the fall you’ll have trouble fitting it all in!
Politics
Wisconsin Gearing Up For License Plate Replacement

Some license plates in Wisconsin are more than ten years old, pealing, and in many case almost unreadable. The state is preparing to replace three million plates over the next decade, thanks to a state law signed last year. Replacement plates will cost eight dollars, and the charge will automatically appear on your renewal form if your license plate is more than ten years old. D-M-V administrator Kristina Boardman says old, faded, and peeling license plates don’t reflect well on the state.
Northeast Wisconsin seeing much better COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,637,614 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,471 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total09/16/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,637,6141,630,475 (+7,139) Received one dose of vaccine3,815,190 (65.4%)3,776,204 (64.7%)
Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
