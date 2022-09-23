Read full article on original website
Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control
MIAMI (AP) — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22
The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
floridapolitics.com
Karla Hernández suggests Charlie Crist’s pro-choice position may have limits
"We certainly want to at least go back to what we had." Charlie Crist would like to eliminate restrictions on abortion, but questions remain about how far he would go. Crist’s running mate said Saturday she is not entirely sure how far he would be willing to go in creating the right to later-term procedures, suggesting that the law prior to this year would be a sufficient restoration.
Joe Biden to return to Florida next week; first time in Sunshine State in more than a year
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Boosted by a mild surge in national public opinion polls, Joe Biden is scheduled to make appearances in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando on Tuesday, his first time in the Sunshine State in more than a year. While details about the events have been sparse, the White House says the president will discuss Social Security and […] The post Joe Biden to return to Florida next week; first time in Sunshine State in more than a year appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
thecentersquare.com
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor
(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
DeSantis swamps Crist on TV
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
wqcs.org
Governor Appoints 2 to Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission
Tallahassee - Sunday September 25, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made two appointments to Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission. The Judicial Qualifications Commission is charged with investigating allegations of misconduct of justices and judges. The Governor must appoint non-attorneys to the fifteen-member commission. The Judicial Qualifications Commission. Jonathan Bronitsky - Bronitsky,...
Florida Republican Party extends voter registration lead over Dems by nearly 270,000
The state had 5,233,366 registered Republicans on Aug. 31 and 4,963,722 registered Democrats.
WESH
Charlie Crist criticizes skyrocketing cost of living under DeSantis from Orlando stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Democratic candidate for governor was in Orlando on Friday to discuss the rising cost of living across the state. His stop focused on affordability when it comes to items such as property insurance, electricity and rent. Those are all things Crist said have gone up...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Naomi Blemur
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In one of the big statewide races in November, a political newcomer from South Florida, a Democrat, is taking on the Republican State Senate President in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Currently in that role, Nikki Fried is the lone Democrat...
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
theonlinecurrent.com
Stop WOKE Act Even Brings Changes to Eckerd
House Bill 7 (HB7), or the Stop wrongs to our kids and employees Act (Stop WOKE), was filed on Jan. 11 as a new approach to limiting education in public schools about subjects that may prompt complicated discussions in the classroom, such as conversations that sound discriminatory. These new changes have implications that alter learning environments and lead some educators and students to question their right to free speech in the classroom.
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 3 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Oren Sellstorm
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The growing debate over the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to profile and relocate migrants from the southern border to other cities as a hedge against them coming to Florida has gotten more complicated than the headlines may indicate. The latest of lawsuit filings is...
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
Ron DeSantis Announces Picks for Judicial Nominating Commissions, Judicial Qualifications Commission
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments and reappointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Shelley Reynolds, of Pensacola, is an Attorney at Law Office of Shelley Guy Reynolds. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and her...
cw34.com
DeSantis on sending 'the unwashed masses' to sanctuary cities: 'They don't want to pay'
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced Chinese communist influence in Florida during a Thursday afternoon news conference, and doubled-down on flying Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. "Why is that such a big deal, but it wasn’t a big deal when 50 migrants died in some...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2022 Elections are underway without a few dozen veteran lawmakers on the ballot who have decided to head in other directions. Among them, Congressman Ted Deutch, who has been a powerful voice in some of the biggest national issues important to South Florida. He gave his final floor speech last week.
wuft.org
Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education
A month into the new school year, Florida teachers, parents and students are already experiencing state changes to public school curriculum through new state civics standards and education bills. To improve the civic literacy of Florida students, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved and allocated $106 million toward the Civics Literacy Excellence...
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
