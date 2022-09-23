Read full article on original website
Bill Oram: Oregon Ducks do what Oregon State can’t, Caleb Williams magic act and a Jacquizz Rodgers sighting
The Oregon State Beavers let a game they should have won slip a way. The Oregon Ducks did the opposite. It was certainly a consequential Saturday for the local teams. I thought Oregon was done for in Pullman when Washington State pulled ahead by 12 points with just under seven minutes left.
Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’
The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State
The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
13 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ comeback over Washington State
The Oregon Ducks defeated Washington State, 44-41, Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are 13 takeaways from the game as the No. 13 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) prepare to host Stanford (1-2, 0-2) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m., FS1).
Oregon State Beavers at No. 12 Utah Utes football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State attempts to bounce back from a tough loss to USC when the Beavers hit the road Saturday to play No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City. When: 11 a.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) Where: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City. Records: Oregon State (3-1, 0-1), Utah (3-1, 1-0) Series...
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
What Jake Dickert said after Washington State lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 15 Oregon defeated Washington State, 44-41, Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium. Jake Dickert recapped the Cougars’ first loss of this season. Below is a transcript of Dickerts’s postgame press conference. “I think credit goes to Oregon. I think they played a tough 60-minute football game. I think...
What they’re saying nationally, in Pullman after Oregon Ducks came back to beat Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks came back to beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 at Martin Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 12-point deficit with 6:42 to go for their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2006. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Pullman...
Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites against Stanford
The Oregon Ducks opened as two touchdown favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, but the spread has since narrowed. The No. 15 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) opened as 13-point favorites against the Cardinal (1-2, 0-2) for their game Saturday (8 p.m. PT, FS1) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 10.5, though one book has it at 14.
Francisco Mauigoa talks agony and ecstasy after WSU's loss to Oregon
PULLMAN -- He was visibly disappointed with the end result of Washington State's 44-41 loss to Oregon on Saturday, but Cougar linebacker Francisco Mauigoa did fulfill every defensive player's dream. The sophomore from American Samoa picked off Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and rumbled 95 yards down the sideline for the second-longest pick six in Cougar history to fellow linebacker and fellow No. 51 Will Derting in 2002.
Officials In Oregon-Washington State Game Getting Crushed Over Controversial Decision
Pac-12 officials have reached a new all-time low in this Saturday afternoon's Oregon vs. Washington State game. In the second quarter, WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for intentional grounding on first down. Officials made a pretty costly error and skipped a down, resulting in a third-and-16 for the Cougars.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks rallied past Washington State
Oregon defeated Washington State, 44-41, Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first road win of the season. Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “Gutsy performance.”. -- Washington State “outperformed” them most...
How former Oregon Ducks football players fared in Week 4
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 4 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 12 of 18 for 127 yards and 15 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown in 17-14 overtime win over Missouri. Braxton Burmeister, QB San...
Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State
PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
Oregon State’s 4 turnovers costly in Beavers’ 17-14 loss to No. 7 USC Trojans: Game at a glance
Oregon State took the lead with less than 5 minutes to play in a defensive battle with No. 7 USC, but Caleb Williams and the Trojans would not be denied, and neither would the USC defense. Williams drove the Trojans on an 11-play, 84-yard drive capped off with a 21-yard...
No. 15 Oregon scores 22 points in last three minutes to beat WSU
PULLMAN — The WSU Cougars fell short of continuing their undefeated season Saturday afternoon. The Cougs lost to No. 15 ranked Oregon Ducks 44-41 Saturday afternoon at Gesa Stadium. The Cougs were coming off a dominating win over the Colorado State Rams and were looking to keep its undefeated season alive. https://twitter.com/WSUPullman/status/1573774447634714625 The Cougs got off to a hot start...
Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed. This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game. Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he...
Oregon State Beavers vs No. 7 USC Trojans 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Oregon State kicks off Pac-12 play Saturday with a blockbuster, as the Beavers play host to No. 7 USC in a battle of unbeatens at 6:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium. The Beavers, playing USC for perhaps the final time at home, look to beat a top-10 Trojans team for the third time since 2006.
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
