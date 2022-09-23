ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

The Oregonian

Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says 'proper protocols followed to correct error'

The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State

The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites against Stanford

The Oregon Ducks opened as two touchdown favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, but the spread has since narrowed. The No. 15 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) opened as 13-point favorites against the Cardinal (1-2, 0-2) for their game Saturday (8 p.m. PT, FS1) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 10.5, though one book has it at 14.
Francisco Mauigoa talks agony and ecstasy after WSU's loss to Oregon

PULLMAN -- He was visibly disappointed with the end result of Washington State's 44-41 loss to Oregon on Saturday, but Cougar linebacker Francisco Mauigoa did fulfill every defensive player's dream. The sophomore from American Samoa picked off Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and rumbled 95 yards down the sideline for the second-longest pick six in Cougar history to fellow linebacker and fellow No. 51 Will Derting in 2002.
Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
No. 15 Oregon scores 22 points in last three minutes to beat WSU

PULLMAN — The WSU Cougars fell short of continuing their undefeated season Saturday afternoon. The Cougs lost to No. 15 ranked Oregon Ducks 44-41 Saturday afternoon at Gesa Stadium. The Cougs were coming off a dominating win over the Colorado State Rams and were looking to keep its undefeated season alive. https://twitter.com/WSUPullman/status/1573774447634714625 The Cougs got off to a hot start...
Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
