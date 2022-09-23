ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

In final budget votes, Miami boosts spending for Virginia Key Beach by $300,000

By Joey Flechas
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQGMx_0i6kJRly00

Miami commissioners added $300,000 to the budget for the agency that manages the Virginia Key Beach, an expense advocates argued will improve maintenance of the historical Black beach park and help administrators plan for the construction of a long-awaited museum.

The 3-2 vote was the most debated topic during an hours-long budget hearing Thursday evening that saw commissioners approve an overall $1.5 billion spending plan for the city’s operations , in addition to smaller budgets for semi-autonomous city agencies such as the Virginia Key Trust. The new budget year begins Oct. 1.

The approved budget is about $200,000 higher than last year. Commissioners lowered the property tax rate, minimizing the increase on the average homeowner’s tax bill and eliminating a little more than $7 million in tax revenue, according to a city estimate.

Miami sets a historically low property tax rate. What does that mean for you?

The Virginia Key Trust came under scrutiny from some commissioners who thought the agency was spending too much on salaries. In a previous budget hearing, commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Díaz de la Portilla cited findings of an unfinished audit when they criticized the Trust’s management.

On Thursday, the Trust’s chairman, N. Patrick Range II, acknowledged the agency could work on managing spending on salaries, but he rejected any suggestion that there was serious mismanagement or waste at the Trust. He also noted that the Trust has not yet responded to the audit’s findings.

Range, grandson of Miami’s first Black commissioner, Athalie Range, said the budget increase the Trust sought allows the agency to hire park staffers and one education specialist to develop a curriculum for the as-of-yet undeveloped Black history museum.

He also noted that beach park has no city parks department staffers on the island, forcing the agency to fend for itself.

“One thing that I think would alleviate half of our payroll would be if we have support from the parks department, as the largest park in the city of Miami,” Range said.

“That’s fair,” Díaz de la Portilla said.

The approved increase brings the Trust’s overall spending plan to about $1.6 million.

Commission Chairwoman Christine King, the only Black commissioner and representative for the city’s poorest neighborhoods, moved to accept the Trust’s funding request and pledged to work with Range and the Trust staff to look for ways to tamp down spending while investing in the work that needs to be done to unlock county dollars that are available for museum construction.

“I would like to say that it is a shame, it is a shame on the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County as a whole that we do not have a museum that’s representative of our African culture,” King said.

King defended the Trust’s request for more money, arguing that it takes personnel to run the park and develop a plan for the museum — the kind of plan that county officials would need before releasing about $20 million in voter-approved bond dollars for the museum’s construction.

Carollo said he could not support the budget increase but wanted to work with the Trust’s leadership to trim fat in their spending. Díaz de la Portilla said he could not vote for a plan where more than half of the budget pays for salaries. In a separate pledge, he committed to put $150,000 from his district fund toward construction of the museum, emphasizing that he wants to see a museum built, not more staff for a Trust without the facility.

Carollo and Díaz de la Portilla voted against the budget increase. King and commissioners Ken Russell and Manolo Reyes voted in favor.

The larger budget passed with minimal debate. Activists asked commissioners for a $150,000 increase to the city’s resilience department to fund more positions, but the commission did not add the jobs. Russell said he hoped the resilience department, which is a standalone working group for the first time in two years, would evaluate its needs and ask for the additional funding halfway through the budget year if they need it.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for COVID boosters is on in South Florida — but uptake is slow

The fall season is approaching, COVID cases are projected to tick up again, and the uptake for the new booster is strikingly slow. South Florida hospital leaders are concerned. So far, only about 37,000 of Florida’s 20 million eligible residents have received the new bivalent booster shot designed to target the omicron subvariants that have dominated caseloads in Florida in 2022, according to ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Russell
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade approves $85M budget to make county more affordable

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $85M budget to help make the county more affordable.These funds are aimed to build more affordable housing units, as well as help residents that are behind on their mortgage, homeowners' insurance, utilities and rent. "There has always been a need for affordable housing," says developer Raul Rodriguez. "Of course, the demand is higher now than ever before." Rodriguez has dedicated his life to keeping Miami affordable. He owns the Lil Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater and the Lil Abner 1 apartment complex—all for residents over 55, and it's under affordable housing....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Village real estate sales catches fire as home sales nationally fluctuate

The Key Biscayne residential market was on fire during the period from Sept. 12 to 16, with eight transactions totaling $14.829 million. Nationwide, home sales and home prices dropped in August as the mortgage rate increased. Then in mid-September, applications for mortgages picked up. Over in Brickell, a Colorado developer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Calle Ocho neighborhood rules now but decades ago Cubans flocked to Flagler

MIAMI -- Although the Calle Ocho neighborhood is considered in many circles to be the center of the Cuban exile community, just a few blocks to the north sits another district that is considered by some to be the original of all things.At SW 12th Avenue and Flagler Street is the epicenter for where Cuban migrants first arrived many decades ago."They came here first in big numbers before Calle Ocho," historian Paul George said.During the late 1950s and early 1960s, the area flourished with shops, stores and restaurants, all of them catering to the early Cuban exiles."This is where your...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Linus Business#The Virginia Key Beach#The Virginia Key Trust
Click10.com

Northeast Miami-Dade residents unhappy after commission votes to approve land development plan

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a golf course community in northeast Miami-Dade County are up in arms about a proposed new development on the property. Members of the Presidential Estates community feel they are being ignored and that rules established decades ago are being broken, so they want the county to say no to developing the land.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida, local officials prepare for hurricane

MIAMI – State and local officials are setting states of emergency and getting prepared for a hurricane, as South Florida remained in the cone of probability on Friday. As Tropical Depression 9 was strengthening in the Caribbean, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
FLORIDA STATE
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Commission Approves Lower Millage Rate, Lose $1M for Parks, Events

The feeling at the final budget discussion for 2023 was similar to living through a hostage situation. Negotiations for the final millage rate on September 22 took over six hours, leaving some members of the commission, along with city staff, visibly defeated. After approving the do-not-exceed millage rate last week...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023

Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies

Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a Democratic former attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. “He was a dedicated, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
30K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy