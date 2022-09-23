ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Carolyn Lewis
3d ago

if the murdered teens names can be given out, then also the name of the murderer should be given regardless of age!!!! this is disrespectful to the MURDERED TEENS!!!!

yesterday
3d ago

I truly hope they find out who done this. somebody's supporting this coward. that's for sure...

Fox News

Baby shower shooting injures 2 bystanders in Southern California

A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WXII 12

Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
BURLINGTON, NC
Fox News

North Dakota community members describe Cayler Ellingson as an 'exceptional child' with bright future ahead

Community members in North Dakota are reeling over the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, and say that he was an "exceptional child" with a bright future ahead of him. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to mowing down Ellingson in the early morning hours on Sept. 18 in a 911 call made after the incident, according to an affidavit. The two were at a local bar's street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, before the incident happened, and Brandt alleged that he got into a "political argument" with Ellingson, who he alleged was part of a "Republican extremist group." North Dakota officials have said that neither of Brandt's allegations are true.
MCHENRY, ND
alamancenews.com

BREAKING FRI.: Third suspect arrested in Graham double homicide case

A Durham man has been arrested in connection with an August double homicide in Graham that resulted in the deaths of two 16-year-olds. Earlier this week, the Graham police announced the arrests of two teenagers – ages 14 and 17 – who were charged with first degree murder in those cases.
GRAHAM, NC
Fox News

Detroit news anchor killed, family wounded in failed murder-suicide

A Detroit area news anchor was the victim of a botched murder-suicide. WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews was murdered Friday in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, by an unidentified 54-year-old described as a frequent visitor to Matthews's house. The attempted murder suspect reportedly intended to kill Matthews, his two young children, and...
DETROIT, MI
WXII 12

Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
DURHAM, NC
