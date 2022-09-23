ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, ND

Comments / 3

Related
KX News

Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota AG condemns teen’s death after alleged argument

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Thursday condemned the violent death of an 18-year-old allegedly struck by a man who said he drove his SUV into the victim after the two had a political argument, and Wrigley offered to help a county attorney prosecute the case.
MCHENRY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Mchenry, ND
Fox News

Baby shower shooting injures 2 bystanders in Southern California

A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Republican#State Radio#Fox News Digital
Fox News

Oklahoma officials reveal new evidence in murder case of death row inmate set to die last week

Richard Glossip was set to die last week in Oklahoma, but his execution was pushed back – for the fourth time – last month. Glossip's lawyers have filed a clemency petition with support from 62 Oklahoma state representatives for a new evidentiary hearing in his murder case and say they have new evidence for the court of appeals to consider while they review the petition.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox News

North Dakota community members describe Cayler Ellingson as an 'exceptional child' with bright future ahead

Community members in North Dakota are reeling over the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, and say that he was an "exceptional child" with a bright future ahead of him. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to mowing down Ellingson in the early morning hours on Sept. 18 in a 911 call made after the incident, according to an affidavit. The two were at a local bar's street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, before the incident happened, and Brandt alleged that he got into a "political argument" with Ellingson, who he alleged was part of a "Republican extremist group." North Dakota officials have said that neither of Brandt's allegations are true.
MCHENRY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFYR-TV

‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
Fox News

Detroit news anchor killed, family wounded in failed murder-suicide

A Detroit area news anchor was the victim of a botched murder-suicide. WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews was murdered Friday in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, by an unidentified 54-year-old described as a frequent visitor to Matthews's house. The attempted murder suspect reportedly intended to kill Matthews, his two young children, and...
DETROIT, MI
gowatertown.net

North Dakota seeing increase in Avian Influenza cases (Audio)

BISMARCK, N.D.–As North Dakota ducks gather for their annual migration south, the Game and Fish department says it’s seeing an increase in avian influenza cases. Charlie Bahnson is Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. Bahnson says the scientific community is not sure how many birds are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
valleynewslive.com

Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KX News

Sergeant fired after internal investigation into suicide of Chad Isaak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A sergeant with the North Dakota State Penitentiary (NDSP) was fired Thursday after an internal investigation determined he violated department policy by failing to perform proper cell checks on Chad Isaak the evening of his death. Isaak died by suicide the evening of July 31st after his cellmate found him hanging in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

824K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy