Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
Shannon Brandt: What we know about the North Dakota man who mowed down Cayler Ellingson with SUV
GLENFIELD, N.D. — Shannon Brandt, the North Dakota man who allegedly admitted to mowing down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV on September 18, is described by neighbors as a "loner" with mental health conditions. The 41-year-old is being charged with criminal vehicular homicide, as well as leaving the...
Cayler Ellingson: Funeral set for 18-year-old allegedly mowed down by Shannon Brandt
CARRINGTON, N.D. – Members of the Carrington, North Dakota, and surrounding communities are preparing to attend the funeral of Cayler Ellingson, who was just 18 years old when he died after a man in an SUV barreled into him. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted in a 911 call to hitting...
North Dakota AG condemns teen’s death after alleged argument
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Thursday condemned the violent death of an 18-year-old allegedly struck by a man who said he drove his SUV into the victim after the two had a political argument, and Wrigley offered to help a county attorney prosecute the case.
Oklahoma officials reveal new evidence in murder case of death row inmate set to die last week
Richard Glossip was set to die last week in Oklahoma, but his execution was pushed back – for the fourth time – last month. Glossip's lawyers have filed a clemency petition with support from 62 Oklahoma state representatives for a new evidentiary hearing in his murder case and say they have new evidence for the court of appeals to consider while they review the petition.
North Dakota community members describe Cayler Ellingson as an 'exceptional child' with bright future ahead
Community members in North Dakota are reeling over the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, and say that he was an "exceptional child" with a bright future ahead of him. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to mowing down Ellingson in the early morning hours on Sept. 18 in a 911 call made after the incident, according to an affidavit. The two were at a local bar's street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, before the incident happened, and Brandt alleged that he got into a "political argument" with Ellingson, who he alleged was part of a "Republican extremist group." North Dakota officials have said that neither of Brandt's allegations are true.
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
