Man wounded in south Sacramento shooting found in hospital parking lot before he died

Detectives were investigating a shooting that was reported Wednesday night in south Sacramento before deputies found a wounded man in a hospital parking lot moments before he died.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard. Dispatchers received a call reporting a man who had been shot on the side of the road, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday evening in a news release.

The caller told dispatchers that someone in a vehicle picked up the wounded man and drove away. Deputies arrived at the shooting scene but did not find anyone there.

Other deputies went to a nearby hospital, where they found a man who was bleeding and walking toward them in the parking lot, sheriff’s officials said. Medics arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, questioned witnesses and gathered evidence. The Sheriff’s Office did not have any suspect information to release Thursday.

Investigators asked anyone who has information about this fatal shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 . Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 916-874-8477 or by filling out the Sheriff’s Office online tip form .