Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
msn.com
How Your Hair And Nails Change As You Age
The effects of aging aren't always welcome. From wrinkly skin to extra pounds, sometimes getting older can feel less than ideal. But if we're lucky enough to age, our bodies will undergo a multitude of natural changes, and some of those even include differences in our hair and nails. So what's normal?
Comments / 0