Age: Found in records dating from the middle ages. Appearance: Vanishingly rare. This sounds ominous. I’m afraid so. I come bearing bad news. Nigel is about to go extinct. Oh no, not Nigel. Sadly, yes. According to the Office for National Statistics, no children were given the name Nigel in 2020. In fact, only 28 Nigels have been born in the UK since 2015.

