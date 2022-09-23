Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
Warmest summer on record for Seattle since 1890s, driest since 1930
The heat felt relentless at times for western Washington over the summer, as Seattle experienced 13 days with temperatures that were 90 degrees or hotter. KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer said that was the most on record. Palmer said it was the warmest summer on record overall as high...
beachconnection.net
More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches
(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Fall conditions are here, but they won't last for long
SEATTLE - Happy fall, y'all! Highs today landed right where we should be for this time of year at 70. Clouds increase overnight giving us warmer lows. Check out Seattle at 58. Normal is now 52 for the overnight hours. The first full day of fall features mainly cloudy skies...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Last 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place This Weekend
Prepare to say goodbye to Seattle’s late summer sunsets this weekend. One thing that makes Seattle’s gray, wet winter months bearable is the long days of sunshine that we get in the summer. Summer never lasts forever, alas, and shorter days are upon us once again. The Seattle sunset is about to cut our bright evenings short.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire activity picks up
King and Snohomish County officials have announced updated evacuation levels for areas near the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish on Sunday, as fire activity has picked up through the weekend. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, areas east of Skykomish from Beckler River Road to Forest Service Road 66, and north...
Overnight Lower Arrivals Drive closures coming to Sea-Tac Airport this week
SEATAC, Wash. — Lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will be closed overnight this week so crews can demolish an unused ramp as part of a project to improve transit. Full Lower Arrivals Drive closures will begin every night at midnight, beginning Monday, and will last until...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
Westbound I-90 at Mercer Island reopens after weekend closure for repairs
SEATTLE — Westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island reopened Sunday afternoon after closing on Friday for expansion joint repairs. The closure allowed Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews to repair an expansion joint that connects the Homer Hadley Bridge to the west side of Mercer Island. The closures...
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
When Washington will see the peak fall foliage season
SEATTLE — Fall is upon us and that means falling temperatures and eventually colorful, falling leaves. Washington is known for its lush, picturesque evergreens, but the state experiences plenty of "pops" of color with vibrant reds, oranges and yellows as we advance through the fall season. It is especially beautiful when paired with the contrasting backdrop of hunter green and those vibrant fall colors sprinkled in.
Amtrak service between Seattle, Vancouver BC returns Monday after more than 2 years
SEATTLE — Amtrak service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia resumed Monday after being suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the Amtrak Cascades train is welcome news for travelers who have been relying on Amtrak's four daily buses. But service is returning slower to start, with one daily roundtrip service departing Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and leaving Vancouver at 5:45 p.m.
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
Shred It on This Skillet in Wilkeson, Washington
Some days, I wish I could travel more. Whether for work or pleasure, the road seems to have new and exciting experiences at every turn. You don't even need to leave Washington to experience some once-in-a-lifetime memories. Take, for example, the Bacon & Eggs Skatepark near Buckley, Washington. Movie fans...
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
