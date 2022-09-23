ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for possession of child pornography in Porterville, police say

 2 days ago

A man has been arrested in Porterville after police say he was in possession of child pornography.

Authorities took 49-year-old Samuel Winters into custody on Thursday after pulling him over during a traffic stop.

Porterville police were tipped off by the Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce about Winters.

Authorities say they found evidence that Winters had downloaded pornographic images and videos of underage children.

A search warrant was served at his home, and multiple devices were taken.

Winters was booked into jail on a $150,000 bond.

