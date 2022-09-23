1 killed in Yamhill County 2-vehicle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A two-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Wednesday proved to be fatal, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 6 p.m., OSP troopers, along with emergency personnel, responded to the report of a crash on Hwy 219 near milepost 16. After an investigation, OSP determined that a motorcycle driven by Rylie Carlberg, 47, was traveling south on the highway.

For unknown reasons, Carlberg lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a van, operated by Jose Valverde Ortiz, 41, traveling north. OSP said Carlberg died from his injuries.

Oritz and his two passengers, Carlos Savedrra 38, and Abel Valverde Ortiz, 34, were uninjured according to OSP.

Hwy 219 was closed from Bald Peak Rd to Mountain Top Rd for about four hours.

