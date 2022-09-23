Read full article on original website
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (January 6th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events. Varsity Indoor Track & Field: Homer vs. Multiple Schools. The Homer Trojans...
Cortland firefighters revive ‘unconscious’ individual
Cortland firefighters revived an unconscious female on Wednesday, according to a post on the City of Cortland Fire Department Facebook page. The post noted Cortland firefighters arrived on scene to find the female patient “unconscious, without a heartbeat, and not breathing.”. Bystanders initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and firefighters took...
Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, January 7
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. A cool northwest flow off Lake Ontario and a weak disturbance will bring some light snow showers to the area today. Snow showers will be especially prevent during the morning...
Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI
Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
