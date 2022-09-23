The Parade Company announced preparations are underway for a magical 96th America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White. “Our Great City! Detroit!!” is this year’s parade theme capturing the excitement for one of America’s most celebrated parades that will awe generations of parade-goers on historic Woodward Avenue and broadcast to millions of viewers across 185 U.S. television markets. A series of announcements are expected this fall for one of the biggest parade seasons to date.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO