Ann Arbor, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Artist Mario Moore Explores Detroit’s Black Abolitionist Movement in New Exhibit

David Klein Gallery, 1520 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan, is pleased to announce the opening of Midnight and Canaan, a presentation of new paintings and silverpoint drawings by the Detroit based artist, Mario Moore. The exhibition will also feature the premier of “Take Flight” a short film directed by Danielle Eliska Lyle and produced by Mario Moore.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Alerts 365 System Notifies Residents of Emergencies in Real-Time

Whether it be navigating fallen power lines in your neighborhood or construction-related traffic during a morning commute, residents can access real-time updates of emergency situations with Detroit Alerts 365. In 2021, the city rolled out the new electronic emergency notification system to streamline interdepartmental communications to best provide immediate alerts...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

The Parade Company Planning to Awe for 96th America’s Thanksgiving Parade

The Parade Company announced preparations are underway for a magical 96th America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White. “Our Great City! Detroit!!” is this year’s parade theme capturing the excitement for one of America’s most celebrated parades that will awe generations of parade-goers on historic Woodward Avenue and broadcast to millions of viewers across 185 U.S. television markets. A series of announcements are expected this fall for one of the biggest parade seasons to date.
DETROIT, MI

