Tickets and arrests made during DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department held a DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State University from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Police saw 750 cars travel through the checkpoint and they issued 73 tickets and arrested one person for driving under the influence. The DUI checkpoint was held in the area of […]
1 killed in midtown shooting along street with popular nightlife
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead following an early Sunday morning shooting on a row of popular restaurants and bars in Sacramento, authorities said. Detectives believe at least two people fired guns during a fight. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of 28th and...
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives...
Bats force Davis school to postpone homecoming
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Bats found inside Davis Senior High School’s North Gym have caused the district to postpone the schools homecoming, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. The district said that bats were found in the gym on Friday and that an evaluation by Yolo County Animal Control determined the bats could […]
3 killed, 2 injured in Interstate 80 crash in Davis, CHP says
DAVIS, Calif. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said. An Infiniti was driving east...
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Two youth sports coaches arrested in separate incidents for inappropriate behavior with juveniles
Two youth sports coaches were arrested in Placer County this week in separate incidents involving minors. One man was arrested by Rocklin Police and the other by Roseville Police. Both men are alleged to have had inappropriate contact with minors they were coaching. Anyone with information on either arrest is asked to contact the appropriate agency.
Student who was hit by fire extinguisher speaks out after the assault
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Monterey Trail High School student, who was beaten with a fire extinguisher by a classmate, has had a tough road to recovery. A video of the incident was caught on video in August and was immediately posted to social media. It’s a moment that Kawame Curry Junior can barely […]
Sacramento police investigating Sunday morning homicide
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. On September 25, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of 28th Street and J Street regarding multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male near the intersection, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to the individual. Despite these efforts, the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Sacramento Fire Department personnel.
Video: Dog charges at Elk Grove officer while being impounded
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal court temporarily delayed an Elk Grove dog’s euthanasia, which was ordered after it bit a police officer and a resident, the city said. The city of Elk Grove Animal Services said the incident began on May 16 when officers responded to a neighborhood for a report of a […]
KCRA Today: 1 killed in midtown shooting, protesting death of Iranian woman, Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
'Dropping the ball': Family says more mental health resources are needed for Sacramento County’s unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loved ones are trying to hold on to the memory of Tanisha Deal, a Sacramento woman whose life was cut short after a terrible tragedy. Tanisha’s family told KCRA 3 that she was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in August, near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento. Doctors called her injuries "catastrophic."
WATCH: Moment Sherri Papini realized detectives knew she was lying
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping, was recorded on camera inside an interrogation room the moment detectives dropped a bombshell on her web of lies. Papini, 39, of Redding, burst into tears when two detectives told her that they found her ex-boyfriend and he passed a […]
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
25-year-old pregnant woman dead after stabbing in Lodi, police say
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman is dead following a stabbing in Lodi on Sunday, authorities said. Officers found the 25-year-old with a stab wound around 12:06 a.m. on Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard, the Lodi Police Department said. The woman died at the scene despite life-saving...
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on crash in Yuba County, CHP says
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a head-on crash in Yuba County Friday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on New York Flat Road, just north of Idlewood Circle, the California...
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
Davis schools reopen after teen suspects detained
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High were closed on Thursday morning, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District, after the district received a ‘threatening email’ on Wednesday. The Davis Police Department announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday that the two schools are safe for students to return to. Students […]
Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
