Greensboro, NC

Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?

The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils

Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western

Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
Flatland Burgers: the perfect game-day meal

This past weekend, I had the opportunity to try Winston Salem's latest burger concept, Flatland Burgers, it definitely did not disappoint. A long day of tailgating can work up an appetite, but having a solid go-to food option can be tricky to find. Luckily, we have a new spot! They take the challenge out of deciding what to order with just one option for a burger and fries.
My 2 Cents: Why fall is nostalgic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know we saw a nearly 40-degree drop in temperatures from yesterday's high to this morning's low? Crazy. But for some reason, I suddenly got very nostalgic and sentimental! Then I looked online at some psychological research and just plain old blog sites and I found my answer. It seems that cooler weather happens right before our big holidays. Whether it's the spooky and fun October or the family gatherings at Thanksgiving or the magic and excitement of Christmas, we associate the holidays with the change in weather!
Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
How to Survive Woods of Terror in Greensboro (7 Crucial Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Woods of Terror in Greensboro is one of North Carolina’s most terrifying haunted attractions. We’re warning you now because this collection of haunted houses, creepy tunnels,...
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
