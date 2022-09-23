Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Triad high school football: Several Week 7 schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ian is now a hurricane and while the Triad isn't expected to see any damaging impacts from the storm, we could have rain events on Friday and Saturday. Because of that, several Triad high schools are upping their football games to Thursday night. GAME CHANGES DUE...
Coach Talk: Seth Baxter, head coach of Southwestern Randolph High School
This week’s Coach Talk features Seth Baxter, head coach of Southwestern Randolph High School.
College Football World Reacts To Wild Wake Forest-Clemson Game
What a finish down in Winston-Salem. The Clemson Tigers and Wake Forest set the bar high for the rest of college football Saturday with a double-overtime thriller that saw Dabo Swinney's team move to 4-0 on the year. The college football world reacted to the wild Week 4 game. We'll...
archyworldys.com
Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?
The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils
Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
WATCH: NASCAR driver attacks driver over crash at race
Andrew Grady attacked driver Davey Callihan while Calihan was still inside his racecar.
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
North Carolina A&T beats South Carolina State, again
Bhayshul Tuten led the way for North Carolina A&T in a competitive battle against South Carolina State. The post North Carolina A&T beats South Carolina State, again appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alamancenews.com
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
spoonuniversity.com
Flatland Burgers: the perfect game-day meal
This past weekend, I had the opportunity to try Winston Salem's latest burger concept, Flatland Burgers, it definitely did not disappoint. A long day of tailgating can work up an appetite, but having a solid go-to food option can be tricky to find. Luckily, we have a new spot! They take the challenge out of deciding what to order with just one option for a burger and fries.
My 2 Cents: Why fall is nostalgic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know we saw a nearly 40-degree drop in temperatures from yesterday's high to this morning's low? Crazy. But for some reason, I suddenly got very nostalgic and sentimental! Then I looked online at some psychological research and just plain old blog sites and I found my answer. It seems that cooler weather happens right before our big holidays. Whether it's the spooky and fun October or the family gatherings at Thanksgiving or the magic and excitement of Christmas, we associate the holidays with the change in weather!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
nctripping.com
How to Survive Woods of Terror in Greensboro (7 Crucial Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Woods of Terror in Greensboro is one of North Carolina’s most terrifying haunted attractions. We’re warning you now because this collection of haunted houses, creepy tunnels,...
Serious injury reported after vehicle hit pole in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A serious injury was reported after a crash in Greensboro. FOX8 is told a vehicle hit a pole. One vehicle with multiple people inside was involved. The location and cause of the crash are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
NC Central remains perfect with VUL win
NC Central took care of business at home, overwhelming Virginia University of Lynchburg in Durham on Saturday afternoon. The post NC Central remains perfect with VUL win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Green Point Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was critically hurt during a shooting overnight, according to Winston-Salem police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Green Point Road. At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. There was also damage to the […]
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to the community. “John and...
Guilford Co. Animal Services hosts event for dogs with heartworms
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens found it in their hearts to support the Fall in Love with Dogs festival in High Point Saturday. Guilford County Animal Services and High Point Parks and Recreation partnered on the event. All money raised goes to the Have a Heart program. The fund...
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0