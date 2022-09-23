GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know we saw a nearly 40-degree drop in temperatures from yesterday's high to this morning's low? Crazy. But for some reason, I suddenly got very nostalgic and sentimental! Then I looked online at some psychological research and just plain old blog sites and I found my answer. It seems that cooler weather happens right before our big holidays. Whether it's the spooky and fun October or the family gatherings at Thanksgiving or the magic and excitement of Christmas, we associate the holidays with the change in weather!

