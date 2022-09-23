ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
AKRON, OH
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old arrested for murder of pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the U.S. Federal Marshal Office, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams. He was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the murder of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris. Police said on April 14, there was a shootout between two...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth

Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio who are charged in a federal drug case. All eight were charged Thursday in a superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in the city of Akron and in Portage and Trumbull counties.
COLUMBUS, OH

