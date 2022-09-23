Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season

Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons believes the Cleveland Browns will reach the postseason.

Cleveland Browns will be without their starting quarterback until week 13, but that did not stop Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons from making a bold prediction about the Browns.

Parsons took to Twitter to say he believes the Browns will make the playoffs, pointing to one main reason, especially getting Deshaun Watson back later in the season.

Obviously the Cleveland Browns are early into the season and there is a long way to go. It’s interesting to see other players around the league’s thoughts, however.

