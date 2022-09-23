Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
KOLD-TV
New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy
An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
citysuntimes.com
Barrett-Jackson, SciTech Institute launch new automotive STEM Initiative for Arizona students
Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions has announced the launch of Gearing Towards the Future, the auction company’s new community, education and outreach initiative focused on STEM education. Created in conjunction with SciTech Institute, the program will serve a leading role in encouraging and developing future automotive engineers and technicians through...
'There's a diverse group of women in law enforcement': Phoenix police event honors women in blue protecting the community
PHOENIX — The 5th Annual Women in Blue celebration was held earlier this week, honoring those brave women who proudly wear the badge and serve their community. The event, held by the Phoenix Police Foundation, highlighted women on the force - from the newest hopefuls to veterans in the Phoenix Police Department.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
AZFamily
Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Fair: DPS officials talk about their efforts to keep fairgoers safe
The Arizona State Fair is back in Phoenix as of Sept. 23. Besides the food and games, however, security is also an issue, for this and other events. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with DPS officials on how they work to keep the fair safe.
nevalleynews.org
Some Phoenix residents using community and personal gardens to save money—hot housing market, increased growth contribute to higher Valley food costs
The Valley’s hot housing market and intense population growth account for the majority of increase in the cost of living—a whopping 13% —which includes gas and food in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has factored in a blistering Phoenix housing boom...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
'Outraged and devastated': Arizona officials react to judge's ruling on near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — A Pima County judge's decision to lift an injunction on Arizona's decades-old abortion law has triggered strong reactions from the state's leaders. The injunction had been blocking the enforcement of a law on the books since before Arizona became a state. The ban outlaws nearly all abortions, except if the woman’s life is in jeopardy.
Maricopa County Attorney candidates recognize growing fentanyl crisis, plan differing prosecuting approaches
PHOENIX — Fentanyl is touching more and more Arizonans' lives, as five people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona. According to the state health department, fentanyl is the most common drug involved in overdoses. "It's devastating," Kim Humphrey, CEO of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones said. The...
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
12news.com
Save our Schools group temporarily halts universal vouchers in Arizona
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The public education activist group Save Our Schools announced Friday they have collected just over 141,700 signatures on petitions to halt a universal school voucher law passed by the Republican-led state legislature this summer. The group will...
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
AZFamily
Mesa couple arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General...
