Arizona State

arizonasuntimes.com

Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation

For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy

An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
TEMPE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Barrett-Jackson, SciTech Institute launch new automotive STEM Initiative for Arizona students

Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions has announced the launch of Gearing Towards the Future, the auction company’s new community, education and outreach initiative focused on STEM education. Created in conjunction with SciTech Institute, the program will serve a leading role in encouraging and developing future automotive engineers and technicians through...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Some Phoenix residents using community and personal gardens to save money—hot housing market, increased growth contribute to higher Valley food costs

The Valley’s hot housing market and intense population growth account for the majority of increase in the cost of living—a whopping 13% —which includes gas and food in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has factored in a blistering Phoenix housing boom...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Save our Schools group temporarily halts universal vouchers in Arizona

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The public education activist group Save Our Schools announced Friday they have collected just over 141,700 signatures on petitions to halt a universal school voucher law passed by the Republican-led state legislature this summer. The group will...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

