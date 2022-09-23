Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties.

The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area.

Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet.

Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

You can view the outage map here .

