ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties.

The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area.

Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet.

Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmbxJ_0i6kDrsq00

You can view the outage map here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

I-94, Michigan Ave. interchange in Jackson to re-open Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drivers who are frequently in Jackson will be happy to know that a construction hotspot will be reopening to the public on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson will reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The work on the interchange is part […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Ingham County, MI
Industry
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Industry
County
Eaton County, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Ingham County, MI
Business
County
Ingham County, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
City
Dimondale, MI
Lansing, MI
Industry
US 103.1

Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities

On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
WILX-TV

Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WILX-TV

Local non-profit gives Eaton Rapids family new beds

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers delivered beds for kids to lay their heads down at night instead of on the floor. News 10 featured the building of the beds on Sept. 10 in Lansing. “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” had several beds delivered throughout Ingham and Eaton Counties. The delivery meant a lot to one family who lives in Eaton Rapids.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
WLNS

Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
michigan.gov

Various I-69 ramp and bridge closures begin Monday in Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin rebuilding two ramps and a bridge's approaches as part of the ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County:. The approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy