MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival, the county’s government Twitter page announced changes to the trash pickup schedule. According to their tweet, every effort will be made to pickup trash Monday and Tuesday. If you need to make a trip to the Lena Road Landfill, its hours will be extended until 6 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO