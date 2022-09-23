Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Four in Connection with Attempted Burglary in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills police arrest four individuals in connection with an attempted residential burglary that occurred Saturday night. The attempted burglary took place on the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Beverly Hills police responded to a call of an attempted burglary. Shortly after authorities arrived they...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights
A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Found Dead Inside Home in Lancaster
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Ave., where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Memorial Grows for Liquor Store Clerk Shot and Killed in San Bernardino
Friday evening a candlelight vigil was held for a popular store clerk who was killed outside a San Bernardino liquor store. NBC4 learned new details about the victim who left behind a wife and a son. NBC4's Tony Shin spoke with family members wo say they want the shooter to pay the ultimate price for killing their loved one.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Killed in Wilmington Crash
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Wilmington Thursday night. The collision occurred just after 8:15 p.m. in the area of 1753 N. Avalon Boulevard, near Banning High School, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. A truck and a sedan were involved in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed, Two Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Irvine
One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters...
NBC Los Angeles
9 People, Including 2 Firefighters, Hospitalized After Hazardous Substance Spill in Jurupa Valley
Several people were hospitalized after being exposed to caustic hazardous substance in the Jurupa Valley on Friday afternoon. Just after 10 a.m., members of the CAL Fire and Riverside County Fire Department Hazardous Materials team made their way to a building in the 2200 block of Via Cerro. CAL Fire and RVC Fire announced their investigation into the substance on Twitter.
NBC Los Angeles
Kia and Hyundai Face Class-Action Lawsuit in Orange County Over TikTok Car Theft Challenge
Car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai are the targets of a class action lawsuit in Orange County, over defects in cars were exposed in a viral TikTok challenge, leading to a spike in car thefts. The TikTok video showed viewers how to hotwire a Kia using a USB cord and a...
NBC Los Angeles
Project Roomkey Coming to an End
The federally-funded Project Roomkey that aimed to get people living on LA streets into empty hotels and motels during COVID is ending. There are now reports on calls for the city of LA to turn one downtown hotel into permanent housing. “Ultimately? I just want a safe place to go...
