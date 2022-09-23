ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Positively Jax: Registration for “Angel Tree” giveaway starts Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, families in need can begin registering their children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Angel Tree giveaway. Every year, the event allows people in the community to help make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of local children. A now-closed Arlington department store...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says his team is in constant contact with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “We are no strangers to stressful weather events & this time is no different. We don’t panic, we prepare!”, he said in a video message on Sunday, Sept. 25.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Action News Jax

2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville’s 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points. >>> STREAM...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: 4 tickets to Home & Patio Show

Your Projects. Our Experts. The Jacksonville Home and Patio Show, September 30-October 2 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Three days only to find fresh ideas and practical advice from local, trusted experts. Don’t miss Joe Mazza from HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe on Friday and Saturday, plus the ultimate pool giveaway. Visit our website to enter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Reported person cut in Tallulah area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly cut on North Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. Action News Jax is working to learn more. A media briefing will be held within the hour. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Atlantic Beach mayor, commissioners

Atlantic Beach Commission posts are nonpartisan and elected at-large, meaning all registered voters in the city can vote for candidates of all seats up for election, regardless of their district. Three contested races are on the ballot in November: Mayor/City Commission Seat 1 and City Commission seats 4 and 5.,
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL

