Boise, ID

Comments / 3

Shari's. Passion
3d ago

Glad they caught these guys. now, make them pay for and clean up the damage they created!!!

Reply
5
Post Register

Boise police chief resigns

BOISE — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has submitted his resignation. It comes on the heels of reported turmoil unfolding in the department, culminating with a report this week from KTVB News Channel 7 that featured nine officers who filed complaints against the chief in the spring of 2022.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho chiropractor arrested after allegedly videotaping patient changing clothes

GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — A Garden City chiropractor has been accused of recording a video of a patient when she changed clothes in a treatment room. Garden City police arrested Justin Anderson on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation.
GARDEN CITY, ID
Education
Post Register

Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect

Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Joseph A. Hoadley found guilty on three counts

A federal jury convicted former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph A. Hoadley on three counts Saturday. The counts are as follows:. Falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation. Witness tampering by harassment. Destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley was found not guilty on...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Police: Nampa woman arrested for trying to hire someone to kill husband

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police Dispatch received information on Thursday at 11:24 a.m. from a Nampa resident reporting his wife was trying to hire someone to kill him. A Nampa Police Officer contacted the man and detectives arranged a controlled meeting at an undisclosed location with his wife, Hsiang Jung Chen, 57-years-old.
NAMPA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Nampa Woman Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman is behind bars facing accusations she tried to hire someone to kill her spouse. According to the Nampa Police Department, 57-year-old Hsiang Chen was arrested Thursday morning on one count of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder and booked into the Canyon County Jail. The woman's husband had called the police and reported his wife was allegedly trying to hire someone to have him killed. A police officer met with the husband and arranged a meeting with the wife who was arrested. Nampa Police said the husband was never hurt and is safe.
NAMPA, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa

NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
NYSSA, OR
Post Register

Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mountain lion sighting reported in Boise, Garden City

Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release. The two reports that were confirmed with images were on the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise on...
GARDEN CITY, ID
kmvt

Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
IDAHO STATE
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho, is the perfect mix of rugged nature in an artsy urban area. As the capital of Idaho, Boise is home to almost half a million residents. However, it’s become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States over the last few years, with people wanting less of the big city life and more access to mountains and nature.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID

