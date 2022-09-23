Read full article on original website
Shari's. Passion
3d ago
Glad they caught these guys. now, make them pay for and clean up the damage they created!!!
5
Post Register
Boise police chief resigns
BOISE — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has submitted his resignation. It comes on the heels of reported turmoil unfolding in the department, culminating with a report this week from KTVB News Channel 7 that featured nine officers who filed complaints against the chief in the spring of 2022.
eastidahonews.com
‘I live in horror’: New records shed light on fatal Boise mall shooting, cite no motive
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — “Shooter” was what she heard, a witness said, before she pulled her mother and 4-year-old daughter down to the ground at Macy’s. Her mother still held the shoes she intended to buy when they began to run for their lives. “My 4-year-old...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho chiropractor arrested after allegedly videotaping patient changing clothes
GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — A Garden City chiropractor has been accused of recording a video of a patient when she changed clothes in a treatment room. Garden City police arrested Justin Anderson on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation.
Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice. Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release. The first call came in from...
KIVI-TV
College of Idaho football player, Camille Massaad, also serves as the student government president
CALDWELL, Idaho — Being a college athlete is often compared to a full time job. With balancing a sport and school, there doesn't seem to be much time to do other things. Don't tell Camille Massaad that. Massaad is not only a captain on the College of Idaho football...
Post Register
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect
Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
Post Register
Joseph A. Hoadley found guilty on three counts
A federal jury convicted former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph A. Hoadley on three counts Saturday. The counts are as follows:. Falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation. Witness tampering by harassment. Destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley was found not guilty on...
Post Register
Police: Nampa woman arrested for trying to hire someone to kill husband
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police Dispatch received information on Thursday at 11:24 a.m. from a Nampa resident reporting his wife was trying to hire someone to kill him. A Nampa Police Officer contacted the man and detectives arranged a controlled meeting at an undisclosed location with his wife, Hsiang Jung Chen, 57-years-old.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa
NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
Post Register
Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
Mountain lion sighting reported in Boise, Garden City
Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release. The two reports that were confirmed with images were on the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise on...
kmvt
Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the perfect mix of rugged nature in an artsy urban area. As the capital of Idaho, Boise is home to almost half a million residents. However, it’s become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States over the last few years, with people wanting less of the big city life and more access to mountains and nature.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
