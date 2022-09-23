Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
RCAS brings to light concerns of possible bullying of students on the free and reduced lunch program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As students returned to the cafeteria to start their fall semester meals were a little different this year. With the USDA child nutrition funding removed for the school year, free lunches at public schools will not apply to everybody. But while students can’t receive free lunches automatically anymore, families who relied on the USDA child nutrition funds can apply for the free and reduced lunch program provided by their local school district.
kotatv.com
Oglala Sioux VP signs partnership resolution with national non-profit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A national non-profit is partnering with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to help area indigenous youth. Friends of the Children, based out of Portland, Oregon, pairs children in poverty- and crime-stricken neighborhoods with adult mentors to help be a guiding force. Oglala Sioux Nation Vice President...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Mines celebrates M-Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The M above Rapid City has been around for more than 100 years and this year’s M-Day allowed the public to view the renovated landmark. To close out their Rocker Days, South Dakota Mines students, alumni, faculty, and staff enjoy a time-honored tradition of whitewashing the M and sliding down the hill. This year’s event featured a ribbon cutting for the newly-poured concrete M that sits on the hill above Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve all heard the rhyme: “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.” Most parents have nine months to prepare to bring a bundle of joy into the world. But the reality for some is clouded by unknowns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Students compete in a pumpkin chuckin at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -To kick off the fall season, families were encouraged to go to the Great Pumpkin Festival. The 14th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival was held on Main Street Square. The festival featured a variety of booths and food trucks that the whole family could enjoy, but that wasn’t the only thing happening downtown.
kotatv.com
Hill City community center grand reopening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City community center reopened Sunday afternoon after some well-needed renovations to the building. The plan to renovate the old Hill City community center came after it was deemed to be outdated. According to the Hill City mayor, the community center was originally built by the Hill City seniors. The building was eventually given to the city and through a bed tax, that helped create a business improvement district in Hill City, they were able to plan renovations that would go towards the community center.
kotatv.com
Growers show off their pumpkins during the great pumpkin weigh off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Great Pumpkin weigh-off took place Saturday at this year’s Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival on Main Street Square. Growers competed to see who had the biggest pumpkin with some reaching over 1,000 lb. It takes 90-120 days for a pumpkin to grow and in Rapid...
kotatv.com
Yellow Jackets improve to 4-0 with Swarm Week win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 1970, the Black Hills State football team has achieved a 4-0 record after their comeback win over Colorado Mesa. Plus, South Dakota Mines put a bow on M Week with a victory over New Mexico Highlands. Ben Burns has highlights from both games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Hardrockers scoreless in loss to Roadrunners
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines soccer team continued to struggle Sunday as they failed to score a goal in their loss against Metropolitan State-Denver. Ben Burns has the highlights from the first half.
kotatv.com
Swarm Week at Black Hills State University
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University celebrates Swarm Week as the homecoming brings students and athletes together. This year it runs from September 19th through Saturday the 24th, with BHSU football team taking on Colorado Mesa Saturday to cap the week’s celebrations. The atmosphere around the...
kotatv.com
Live Interview with Lakota Tech head coach Joshua Homer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Lakota Tech football team squared off with Rapid City Christian Friday night. Before the game we caught with Tatanka head coah Joshua Power to chat about the matchup and his team’s season.
kotatv.com
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Some places could see wind gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. So, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle this afternoon make sure you take it slow. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gradually clearing skies later this afternoon. For tomorrow we will continue to see windy conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.
kotatv.com
Rapid City wants public input on parking garage renovations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The three-floor parking garage in downtown Rapid City is set to receive some much-needed renovations after sustaining seasonal damage in certain parts of the building. The city hopes the potential contractor to take up the project will focus on improving the structural integrity, as well...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, September 23, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In what was their toughest test yet, the Wall Eagles proved their doubters wrong in their definitive victory over Lyman. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders continue to slide as they traveled to Brandon Valley to take on the Lynx. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
kotatv.com
A breezy start to the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will start off the night, but clouds will eventually return by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for the morning hours, but clearing will begin midday and plenty of sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s on Saturday with one final breezy day expected. Gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Comments / 0