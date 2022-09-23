Read full article on original website
RCAS brings to light concerns of possible bullying of students on the free and reduced lunch program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As students returned to the cafeteria to start their fall semester meals were a little different this year. With the USDA child nutrition funding removed for the school year, free lunches at public schools will not apply to everybody. But while students can’t receive free lunches automatically anymore, families who relied on the USDA child nutrition funds can apply for the free and reduced lunch program provided by their local school district.
Oglala Sioux VP signs partnership resolution with national non-profit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A national non-profit is partnering with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to help area indigenous youth. Friends of the Children, based out of Portland, Oregon, pairs children in poverty- and crime-stricken neighborhoods with adult mentors to help be a guiding force. Oglala Sioux Nation Vice President...
Hill City community center grand reopening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City community center reopened Sunday afternoon after some well-needed renovations to the building. The plan to renovate the old Hill City community center came after it was deemed to be outdated. According to the Hill City mayor, the community center was originally built by the Hill City seniors. The building was eventually given to the city and through a bed tax, that helped create a business improvement district in Hill City, they were able to plan renovations that would go towards the community center.
South Dakota Mines celebrates M-Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The M above Rapid City has been around for more than 100 years and this year’s M-Day allowed the public to view the renovated landmark. To close out their Rocker Days, South Dakota Mines students, alumni, faculty, and staff enjoy a time-honored tradition of whitewashing the M and sliding down the hill. This year’s event featured a ribbon cutting for the newly-poured concrete M that sits on the hill above Rapid City.
Project 437, hits the pavement for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Project 437 is a reminder for mental health and Suicide Prevention Month. Runners will run 437 miles across South Dakota, beginning in Belle Fourche on September 23 and ending in Sioux Falls on September 25. Running in 8 to 10-mile legs, Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken took the first leg.
Students compete in a pumpkin chuckin at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -To kick off the fall season, families were encouraged to go to the Great Pumpkin Festival. The 14th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival was held on Main Street Square. The festival featured a variety of booths and food trucks that the whole family could enjoy, but that wasn’t the only thing happening downtown.
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve all heard the rhyme: “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.” Most parents have nine months to prepare to bring a bundle of joy into the world. But the reality for some is clouded by unknowns.
Lakota drum group ushers in AG’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons office
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s top law enforcement officials welcomed Rapid City’s Wambli Ska Society to Pierre to help launch the Attorney General’s new position for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. The event held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, featured songs and ceremonies, according to...
SDPB to provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup
In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Department of Tourism, SDPB will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park Friday, September 30, at 10:30 am CT (9:30 am MT). The event will be televised live on SDPB2/World Channel,...
Rapid City wants public input on parking garage renovations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The three-floor parking garage in downtown Rapid City is set to receive some much-needed renovations after sustaining seasonal damage in certain parts of the building. The city hopes the potential contractor to take up the project will focus on improving the structural integrity, as well...
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
Arrest made in choking death of woman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
Growers show off their pumpkins during the great pumpkin weigh off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Great Pumpkin weigh-off took place Saturday at this year’s Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival on Main Street Square. Growers competed to see who had the biggest pumpkin with some reaching over 1,000 lb. It takes 90-120 days for a pumpkin to grow and in Rapid...
Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
LSP Lt. placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
Fire at Spearfish rifle, pistol range driven in strong winds
SPEARFISH — A grass fire began at the Spearfish rifle and pistol range Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded around 4 p.m.
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Prudich, 43, from Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
Two individuals arrested following shooting incident on North First Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department reports that two individuals have been taking into custody following a shooting incident that occurred at the 600 block of North First Street Saturday morning. RCPD reports that they were dispatched to North First Street shortly after 7 a.m. following...
