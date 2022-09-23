ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

RCAS brings to light concerns of possible bullying of students on the free and reduced lunch program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As students returned to the cafeteria to start their fall semester meals were a little different this year. With the USDA child nutrition funding removed for the school year, free lunches at public schools will not apply to everybody. But while students can’t receive free lunches automatically anymore, families who relied on the USDA child nutrition funds can apply for the free and reduced lunch program provided by their local school district.
Oglala Sioux VP signs partnership resolution with national non-profit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A national non-profit is partnering with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to help area indigenous youth. Friends of the Children, based out of Portland, Oregon, pairs children in poverty- and crime-stricken neighborhoods with adult mentors to help be a guiding force. Oglala Sioux Nation Vice President...
Hill City community center grand reopening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City community center reopened Sunday afternoon after some well-needed renovations to the building. The plan to renovate the old Hill City community center came after it was deemed to be outdated. According to the Hill City mayor, the community center was originally built by the Hill City seniors. The building was eventually given to the city and through a bed tax, that helped create a business improvement district in Hill City, they were able to plan renovations that would go towards the community center.
South Dakota Mines celebrates M-Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The M above Rapid City has been around for more than 100 years and this year’s M-Day allowed the public to view the renovated landmark. To close out their Rocker Days, South Dakota Mines students, alumni, faculty, and staff enjoy a time-honored tradition of whitewashing the M and sliding down the hill. This year’s event featured a ribbon cutting for the newly-poured concrete M that sits on the hill above Rapid City.
Project 437, hits the pavement for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Project 437 is a reminder for mental health and Suicide Prevention Month. Runners will run 437 miles across South Dakota, beginning in Belle Fourche on September 23 and ending in Sioux Falls on September 25. Running in 8 to 10-mile legs, Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken took the first leg.
Students compete in a pumpkin chuckin at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -To kick off the fall season, families were encouraged to go to the Great Pumpkin Festival. The 14th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival was held on Main Street Square. The festival featured a variety of booths and food trucks that the whole family could enjoy, but that wasn’t the only thing happening downtown.
Lakota drum group ushers in AG’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons office

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s top law enforcement officials welcomed Rapid City’s Wambli Ska Society to Pierre to help launch the Attorney General’s new position for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. The event held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, featured songs and ceremonies, according to...
SDPB to provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup

In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Department of Tourism, SDPB will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park Friday, September 30, at 10:30 am CT (9:30 am MT). The event will be televised live on SDPB2/World Channel,...
Rapid City wants public input on parking garage renovations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The three-floor parking garage in downtown Rapid City is set to receive some much-needed renovations after sustaining seasonal damage in certain parts of the building. The city hopes the potential contractor to take up the project will focus on improving the structural integrity, as well...
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
Arrest made in choking death of woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
Growers show off their pumpkins during the great pumpkin weigh off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Great Pumpkin weigh-off took place Saturday at this year’s Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival on Main Street Square. Growers competed to see who had the biggest pumpkin with some reaching over 1,000 lb. It takes 90-120 days for a pumpkin to grow and in Rapid...
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Prudich, 43, from Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
