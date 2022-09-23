RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City community center reopened Sunday afternoon after some well-needed renovations to the building. The plan to renovate the old Hill City community center came after it was deemed to be outdated. According to the Hill City mayor, the community center was originally built by the Hill City seniors. The building was eventually given to the city and through a bed tax, that helped create a business improvement district in Hill City, they were able to plan renovations that would go towards the community center.

HILL CITY, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO