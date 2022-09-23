Read full article on original website
Related
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Perry Co. woman ‘disgusted’ with solar panel company: says electric bill ‘tripled’
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Peggy Gorman, Shermans Dale, is one of the thousands of people who purchased solar panels from a solar energy company based in North Carolina, called Pink Energy. That company has now closed its doors, leaving many consumers asking where they can turn for help. “I am really disgusted,” said Peggy […]
WGAL
Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies
A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $250,000 sold in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $250,000, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 6708 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The winning...
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Adams Invites Applications for $5 Million in Covid Grants
Adams County has been given a Covid relief shot in the arm with a $5 million dollar grant that Commissioner Marty Qually called the “most significant grant program in the county’s history.”. The Board of Commissioners approved guidelines for applications for the funds at its monthly yesterday. Before...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
Chick-fil-A was blocked from opening at this prominent location; here’s what’s coming to this busy corner
A piece of land in Camp Hill that for years was the proposed space for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant that was ultimately rejected, has been leased to another company. Chase Bank has leased space at the corner of Chestnut and 32nd Streets, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A land...
echo-pilot.com
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Addiction, crime and fire prevention
So how was your summer? Yes, autumn has arrived. Wasn’t it a great time in Greencastle this past summer? Plenty of porch sittin’ ahead as we’ll have some mild temperatures. May it be a slow autumn season. Take a break with me and grab a cup of coffee as I want to visit a side of our community that few of you see.
Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022
Ms. Susan Elsie Kirby (Elkins), 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 2, 1938 in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Cora Rosalie (Geesaman) Elkins. Susan was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
New public safety training center opens in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Public safety is one of the many top priorities in Washington County and now students will have a brand new training center where they can better learn and perfect their craft in order to serve the people in the community. “The dream come true is being able to […]
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner
The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail at Adams County courthouse
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, 2022, Samson Yohe, a 30-year-old Gettysburg man, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a “malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive.”. According to...
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle highway crash shuts down I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on I-283 in Dauphin County late Sunday evening. According to 511PA, the crash occurred on I-283 southbound between Exit 2 – PA 441 and Exit 1B – Eisenhower Blvd/PA 230. Traffic was shut down before 11 p.m. and later reopened with a lane restriction.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0