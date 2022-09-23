ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

WGAL

Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies

A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Addiction, crime and fire prevention

So how was your summer? Yes, autumn has arrived. Wasn’t it a great time in Greencastle this past summer? Plenty of porch sittin’ ahead as we’ll have some mild temperatures. May it be a slow autumn season. Take a break with me and grab a cup of coffee as I want to visit a side of our community that few of you see.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022

Ms. Susan Elsie Kirby (Elkins), 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 2, 1938 in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Cora Rosalie (Geesaman) Elkins. Susan was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
CARLISLE, PA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle highway crash shuts down I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on I-283 in Dauphin County late Sunday evening. According to 511PA, the crash occurred on I-283 southbound between Exit 2 – PA 441 and Exit 1B – Eisenhower Blvd/PA 230. Traffic was shut down before 11 p.m. and later reopened with a lane restriction.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

