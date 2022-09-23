Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USC's Lincoln Riley 'proud' as Trojans grind out win over Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- If the empty cement bleachers on the opposite side of Oregon State'smassive student section could have been filled, they would have been bleeding orange too. And yet, the unfinished side of Reser Stadium didn't prevent the sold-out crowd from creating what USC coach Lincoln Riley called one of the toughest, most unique atmospheres he has ever been a part of.
Pacific Airshow 2022 in Huntington Beach: Here's how you can watch it all live on Hulu
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Taking airshows to new altitudes, the Pacific Airshow is live on Oct. 1 in Huntington Beach - and you can watch all the high-flying action live on Hulu!. The airshow will feature incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying...
Orange County phlebotomist accused of molesting women while they donated blood
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A phlebotomist in Orange County is being accused of molesting women while they donated blood and investigators believe there may be more victims who haven't come forward. Jose Farias, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of battery, the Orange County Sheriff's...
OC mom falls victim to phone kidnapping scam in which caller claims to have abducted son
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California mom became the target of a kidnapping scam, and she's sharing her frightening story to alert other parents. The mother, who only wanted to be identified as Kirsti, spoke with Eyewitness News and said it all started with a simple phone call.
