Thousands celebrate Chico's 150th birthday
CHICO, Calif. - Thousands of people came together to celebrate Chico’s 150th birthday on Saturday. The event was held at the Meriam Park Barn with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and agencies lining the surrounding streets. People also had the chance to check out the Enloe Flightcare helicopters and fire engines from the Chico Fire Department and CAL FIRE.
Gold Rush Car Show returns to Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Gold Rush Car Show returns to downtown Oroville on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Oro Dam Cruisers, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the state theatre at 1489 Myers St. The event costs $20 and...
CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday
CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
Corning police help with trash clean-up Friday morning
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police Department helped clean up large amounts of garbage throughout the Corning community Friday morning. “...dedicated, hard-working employees at the City of Corning Public Works Department for their commitment to keeping our city up and running.”
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
Portion of new Feather Falls Casino beer sales going towards Native American scholarship
OROVILLE, Calif. - Feather Falls Casino is rolling out a new beer. Some of the proceeds made from that beer will help to further the education of Native American students. The craft beer is called "Big Sipa." People can buy it for the first time at Feather Falls Brewing Company.
Man arrested for arson after fire near Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson for starting a fire near the Walmart store in Anderson. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a hillside on Rhonda Road behind the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Police said it burned...
Police: Man robs Walmart with realistic looking BB gun
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested for robbing the Walmart in Anderson after police say he pulled a realistic looking BB gun. Julio Estrada, 31 of Shingletown, was arrested for robbery and brandishing an imitation firearm in public. Anderson Police said around 7 p.m. Sunday, a man stole a...
Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Cohasset Saturday
COHASSET, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters were at the scene of a fire on Vilas Road near Roz Lane in Cohasset on Saturday. The fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home. It is no longer a threat to vegetation or outbuildings. CAL FIRE says that there were no injuries...
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
Civil War Days is back at Hawes Farm
SHASTA COUNTY — The smell of gunpowder; the sounds of cannons; the sight of "dead" soldiers scattered on the battlefield. Oh, and President Lincoln, naturally. Saturday saw the return of Historic Hawes Farm's annual "Civil War Days," a weekend reenactment of the conflict that changed America. Since Thursday, the...
Surprise, Surprise: PG&E Sued Over Alleged Responsibility for Mosquito Fire
A lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company was recently filed with the San Francisco Superior Court that alleges the company was responsible for the Mosquito Fire. And, of course, the utility released a statement on Friday deflecting its implied liability. In a bit of not-all-too-shocking news, a suit filed...
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest cooling ahead
Fall’s version of the heat stuck around today, only a few degrees above average, but still hot since it is above 90 degrees. But it is a nice close to the weekend, a great night to jump into a pool if you feel the desire too! The rest of the evening will be a little warm as it will take time for the temperatures to cool off this evening, but a rather cool morning is in store for us with low bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s. With it being fall, it’s that time of year to dress for California's “sweata weather” in the morning and “summa weather” in the evening.
Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
Mosquito Fire evacuees have mixed feelings about new campgrounds
FORESTHILL, Calif. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, but Foresthill residents have other concerns as they return to their homes. Mosquito Fire evacuees are happy to be back home, but have mixed feelings on talks about a new campground potentially being...
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas -style” mass shooting. The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in...
California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain helped firefighters reach 60% containment on the Mosquito Fire in Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. At least 78 homes and other structures have been destroyed since flames broke out Sept. 6 and charred forestland across Placer and El Dorado counties. Sheriff’s officials in both counties announced Wednesday they were lifting the last of the evacuation orders that during the fire’s height kept some 11,000 people out of their homes. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara invoked a law Thursday aimed at protecting homeowners in the wildfire-plagued state who say they are being pushed out of the commercial insurance market.
Man arrested after Chico Police found evidence that he was prepared to commit a mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department say that they arrested a man on Sunday after receiving information that he was making criminal threats to kill specific people, law enforcement officers and was “preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting with a specified deadline.”. Detectives...
