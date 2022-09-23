ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Arsenal hammer Tottenham in record-breaking WSL derby

Arsenal ran rampant against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 4-0 victory in front of a record-breaking attendance of 47,367 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Saturday. Spurs, in their fourth season in the WSL, can be considered relative newcomers in the top-tier and Arsenal demonstrated the...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Usmnt#2022 Fifa World Cup#Friendlies
NBC Sports

Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup

LONDON – Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-3, 7-6...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Argentina
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Factbox: Companies Potentially Affected by Italy's Election

(Reuters) - A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looks set to win a clear majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election. Here is a list of companies that could be affected by the outcome...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Struggling Juventus reports record financial loss

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus reported a record loss of 254.3 million euros ($246 million) for the 2021-22 financial year at a board of directors meeting on Friday — adding to its recent struggles on the field. It’s the fifth consecutive year Juventus has reported a loss, and...
ECONOMY
BBC

Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation

Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Australian arm of the International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) community survey: 1. population-based design, methodology and cohort profile

To describe design and methods of Australian arm of International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) communityÂ survey, reporting on participation rates, potential non-response bias and cohort characteristics. Setting. Survey of community-dwelling people with SCI at least 12 months post-injury, recruited between March 2018 and January 2019, from state-wide SCI services,...
HEALTH
Variety

Asghar Farhadi Urges Artists Around The World to Join Protests Erupting Over Death of Young Woman Arrested in Iran for Loose Headscarf

As protests continue to erupt in Iran and around the world sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini – the young Iranian woman who died last week while being held in custody by morality police for allegedly wearing a loose headscarf – the country’s film community is intensely engaged and keenly aware that their voices are now even more at risk of being quashed. Two-time Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”), who is currently presiding over the Zurich Film Festival jury, has issued a statement and a video appeal urging artists around the world to proclaim their solidarity with...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy