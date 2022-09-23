Read full article on original website
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Vlahovic, Chalobah, Traore, Griezmann, Richarlison, Keita, Maddison
Arsenal could be set for a £101m double transfer swoop for Juventus' 22-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old Italian midfielder Fabio Miretti. (Sun) The Gunners have also made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about 22-year-old Denmark winger Jesper Lindstrom. (Mail) England defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, has been linked with...
ESPN
Arsenal hammer Tottenham in record-breaking WSL derby
Arsenal ran rampant against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 4-0 victory in front of a record-breaking attendance of 47,367 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Saturday. Spurs, in their fourth season in the WSL, can be considered relative newcomers in the top-tier and Arsenal demonstrated the...
MLS・
Women's Super League: Where to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City
Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against Man City, for the UK and the USA.
Report: Richarlison Confirms Chelsea Made An Offer Before He Joined Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea wanted a striker this summer, and Richarlison has confirmed it could have been him.
Report: Chelsea's Midfield Priority Is Edson Alvarez From Ajax
Chelsea's midfield priority at the moment is the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who they nearly signed in the summer.
NBC Sports
Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
LONDON – Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-3, 7-6...
Match Preview: Chelsea Women Take On Manchester City
Both sides aim to bounce back from their opening day defeats in the Women's Super League last weekend.
UEFA・
Report: Liverpool And Barcelona Explore Roberto Firmino January Swap Deal
Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season and his future is unclear.
Report: Update Emerges On Defender Linked With Manchester City And Tottenham Hotspur
Milan Skriniar is currently one of the most sought-after defenders in world football, most recently being linked with French giants PSG.
US News and World Report
Factbox: Companies Potentially Affected by Italy's Election
(Reuters) - A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looks set to win a clear majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election. Here is a list of companies that could be affected by the outcome...
Struggling Juventus reports record financial loss
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus reported a record loss of 254.3 million euros ($246 million) for the 2021-22 financial year at a board of directors meeting on Friday — adding to its recent struggles on the field. It’s the fifth consecutive year Juventus has reported a loss, and...
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
Patrice Evra Says Top Four Is Still The Target For Manchester United
Despite Manchester United’s very impressive turnaround in the past few games, Patrice Evra says that top four is still the target for Erik Ten Hag’s side.
The dollar is sliding against the yen after Japan's market intervention, but the yen's advance won't last long, analysts say
The US dollar dropped against the Japanese yen on Thursday after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998. Japan is trying to defend the yen's value which has dropped 25% against the greenback this year. One analyst said the timing was "very poor," following immediately...
Nature.com
Australian arm of the International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) community survey: 1. population-based design, methodology and cohort profile
To describe design and methods of Australian arm of International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) communityÂ survey, reporting on participation rates, potential non-response bias and cohort characteristics. Setting. Survey of community-dwelling people with SCI at least 12 months post-injury, recruited between March 2018 and January 2019, from state-wide SCI services,...
US to seek stronger labor, environmental standards in Asia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is outlining its goals for a new trade deal with Australia, Japan, South Korea and nine other nations meant to signal the country’s commitment to working with the Indo-Pacific region at a time of growing Chinese clout. The Office of the U.S. Trade...
Asghar Farhadi Urges Artists Around The World to Join Protests Erupting Over Death of Young Woman Arrested in Iran for Loose Headscarf
As protests continue to erupt in Iran and around the world sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini – the young Iranian woman who died last week while being held in custody by morality police for allegedly wearing a loose headscarf – the country’s film community is intensely engaged and keenly aware that their voices are now even more at risk of being quashed. Two-time Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”), who is currently presiding over the Zurich Film Festival jury, has issued a statement and a video appeal urging artists around the world to proclaim their solidarity with...
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
