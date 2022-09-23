Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala might very well have called his playing career quits if it was up to him alone. The 38-year-old, in fact, claimed on Friday while announcing his return to the Golden State Warriors that he was “retired for most of the summer.” After weeks of public and private cajoling from the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors
Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.
‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world
Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Warriors' Draymond Green says he'll likely be free agent after season
"I don't think it will happen," Draymond Green said of agreeing to an extension before the season.
‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation
The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.”. James Harden is clearly fed up with questions about his weight loss, and it...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
NBC Sports
Klay drops hilarious quip on Draymond's leadership style
It takes thick skin to play with Draymond Green: just ask Klay Thompson. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Thompson described just how it feels to play with a vocal player like Green with the 2022 NBA season kicking off in a few weeks. "Draymond is our...
Nets star Kyrie Irving blames vaccination status ‘ultimatum’ on losing out on over $100 million
There is no denying Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s talent on the court. He is one of the most entertaining players to watch in NBA history, dazzling the crowd with his dribbling artistry and tough shot creativity. But Irving is also one of the most polarizing players off the court, guilty of quirky shenanigans, as well as divisive takes on certain issues.
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons drops training camp update that will hype up Brooklyn fans
NBA media day is today, and Brooklyn Nets’ star Ben Simmons has an update on his status for the upcoming season. When asked if he’ll be ready to play in the Nets’ first games of the season, this was Ben Simmons’ response. “That’s the goal. That’s the plan.” "That's the goal. That's the plan." Ben […] The post Ben Simmons drops training camp update that will hype up Brooklyn fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons provides important update on mental health ahead of Nets training camp
It is time to get really excited about the prospect of Ben Simmons sharing the floor together with fellow Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. During Monday’s NBA Media Day, Simmons shared that he is now in the right headspace to finally compete. “I’ve been working on...
Kevin Durant makes ‘accountability’ demand after tumultuous season, summer
The Brooklyn Nets managed to keep Kevin Durant this season after he rescinded his trade request in the summer. That’s good news for a team with title aspirations, but KD wants some things to change in 2022-23. During Media Day on Monday, the superstar spoke about how he wants every single player on the roster […] The post Kevin Durant makes ‘accountability’ demand after tumultuous season, summer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd reveals bold plans for Christian Wood after Mavs’ big offseason trade
Jason Kidd revealed the plan for Christian Wood after the Dallas Mavericks acquired the big man over the offseason. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon shared a report stating Kidd’s intentions for Wood during the 2022-2023 campaign. Christian Wood will be primarily a sixth man for the Mavs, Jason Kidd says. “I don’t need him to be ‘The […] The post Jason Kidd reveals bold plans for Christian Wood after Mavs’ big offseason trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not a savior’: Jalen Brunson’s message to Knicks fans after big move in free agency
The New York Knicks made a big splash in free agency by signing guard Jalen Brunson to a deal worth over $104 million across four years, but he wants everyone to know: He isn’t just going to instantly make this team a title contender. Via Zach Braziller: “Most importantly, I want to be myself. I’m […] The post ‘I’m not a savior’: Jalen Brunson’s message to Knicks fans after big move in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded
Kevin Durant is still with the Brooklyn Nets despite all that had transpired during the time when he was actively seeking for a trade in the summer. Asked if he was frustrated that he was not able to get his wish to get a ticket out of Brooklyn, the former NBA MVP responded with a […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has hilarious Media Day message to bettors
The San Antonio Spurs franchise, led by president and head coach Gregg Popovich, has been one of the most successful franchises in the past 25 years, winning five championships off the backs of Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard. As recently as 2017, the Spurs won 61 games, with Leonard taking over the reigns as the Spurs’ next dynastic cornerstone. One unfortunate Zaza Pachulia-induced injury later, and the Spurs have now been nothing but mediocre over the past five seasons.
Tyler Herro gets brutally honest on possible starting role, extension with the Heat
22-year old guard Tyler Herro played a crucial part in the Miami Heat’s push for the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. After showing flashes of potential during his rookie season, having scored 37 points in a crucial 2020 Eastern Conference Finals win, Herro truly broke out in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, coming mostly off the bench (66 games played, 10 starts). Herro’s efforts were rewarded with the Sixth Man of the Year trophy, but his bank account will soon be reaping the benefits as well.
